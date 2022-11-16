CORUNNA — An Owosso man pleaded guilty this morning in 35th Circuit Court to felony retail fraud for switching barcodes of tools at Walmart in an attempt to pay less than items, including tools, were actually worth.

Jonathan Bush originally pleaded guilty to a 2020 felony charge of attempted first-degree retail fraud, and was sentenced to the Shiawassee County Mental Health Court. However, after being sentenced to the treatment court and probation, Bush decided to withdraw his plea and will no longer participate in the treatment court program.

