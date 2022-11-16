CORUNNA — An Owosso man pleaded guilty this morning in 35th Circuit Court to felony retail fraud for switching barcodes of tools at Walmart in an attempt to pay less than items, including tools, were actually worth.
Jonathan Bush originally pleaded guilty to a 2020 felony charge of attempted first-degree retail fraud, and was sentenced to the Shiawassee County Mental Health Court. However, after being sentenced to the treatment court and probation, Bush decided to withdraw his plea and will no longer participate in the treatment court program.
Judge Matthew Stewart accepted the guilty plea, and set Bush’s sentencing for 8:30 a.m. Jan. 6, 2023.
At this morning’s plea hearing, Bush admitted to switching barcodes and/or price tags of tools at the Caledonia Township Walmart, and paying far less than the tools were actually worth.
“I misrepresented the price of items I intended to purchase,” Bush said. “I switched some price tags around to prices that were lower. There were some tools and a few other items I intended to purchase and I switched the price tags around to make them lower than what they originally were.”
Defense attorney Charles Fleck noted that whatever the amount Bush had paid to Walmart for the tools was never returned to him.
“Walmart took the original money and kept it,” Fleck said. “So Walmart made money on this.”
“Oh, they’re ahead, huh?” Stewart asked. “They made out. We should all go buy Walmart stock. I don’t think they’re laughing all the way to the bank.”
Court records indicate Bush served 128 days in jail as a result of the original conviction. At this morning’s hearing, prosecutors estimated sentencing guidelines to be at least 11 months, though the court is not obligated to stay within that range.
