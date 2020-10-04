LANSING – The Attorney General’s office has filed criminal sexual conduct charges against a Houghton Lake man who allegedly met a Shiawassee County teen in pursuit of a sexual encounter.
Attorney General Dana Nessel’s office Thursday charged Michael Richard Clune, 49, with one count of first-degree criminal sexual conduct, five counts of aggravated child sexually abusive activity and five counts of using a computer to commit a felony.
Charges are spread between Roscommon County and Shiawassee County. He also faces a habitual offender second notice because of a previous third-degree criminal sexual conduct conviction in 2004.
The first-degree CSC charge, and single counts of sexually abusive material and using a computer to commit a crime are filed in Shiawassee County.
Clune is accused of using the internet between August 2019 and May 2020 to chat and meet boys under the age of 15 for the purpose obtaining sex using the dating app Grindr. Police allege Clune contacted the victims and formed online relationships. On at least one occasion, police say one relationship led to an in-person sexual encounter in Shiawassee County. They did not specify the circumstances.
The Michigan State Police executed a search warrant on Clune’s residence in Houghton Lake and found electronic devices which led to charges of child sexually abusive activity. Troopers secured additional evidence to support the first-degree criminal sexual conduct charges.
Previously, Clare County Prosecutor Michelle Ambrozaitis in May issued similar charges against Clune who is currently awaiting trial.
In that case, Clune is charged with one count of sodomy, a 15-year felony; two counts of using computers to commit a crime, both felonies with one punishable by 20 years’ imprisonment and/or a $20,000 fine and the lesser charge punishable by 10 years and/or a $10,000 fine; third-degree criminal sexual conduct involving a person between the ages of 13 and 15, a 15-year felony; and accosting a child for immoral purposes, a felony punishable by four years’ imprisonment and/or a $4,000 fine.
Nessel was asked to become involved after it became clear the case involved multiple jurisdictions.
“I am grateful for the collaboration between the law enforcement agencies involved in this matter and for their outstanding work in tracking down the evidence which has led to these charges,” Nessel said. “Clare County Prosecutor Michelle Ambrozaitis and the professionals at the Clare Police Department, Michigan State Police and the investigators from my office have shown how agencies at all levels of government can work effectively and efficiently together. My office takes criminal sexual conduct charges very seriously, and it’s clear that this investigative team does as well.”
No arraignment date is scheduled. Clune is being held in the Clare County Jail, where he awaits arraignment on the new charges and his trial in Clare County.
