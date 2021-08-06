The Argus-Press
WASHINGTON — U.S. Congressman John Moolenaar, R-Midland, today is expected to introduce legislation to prevent elected officials from receiving premium pay as eligible workers through the Coronavirus State Fiscal Recovery Fund that was signed into law in March as part of President Joe Biden’s $2 trillion spending bill.
“I am introducing legislation that will protect taxpayers and stop what happened in Shiawassee County from happening anywhere else in the country,” Moolenaar said. “When Democrats in Congress passed their partisan $2 trillion spending plan they never put in rules that would stop local officials from giving that money to themselves. My legislation will put those rules in place and stop something like this from happening across the country.”
Moolenaar’s bill, which he said would be introduced today, comes in response to the Shiawassee County Board of Commissioners voting itself $65,000 in COVID-19 “hazard” bonuses.
The board also voted to provide money to other elected officials while staff in the county received $1,000 or $2,5000 bonuses from a $557,000 pool of funds.
Former board Chairman Jeremy Root, R-District 5, and several other officials received $25,000 while other elected and non-elected officials received $12,500, $10,000, $5,000.
After more than a week of public criticism after the pay came to light, Root resigned his chairmanship ahead of a special meeting. Commissioner Greg Brodeur, R-District 2, was chosen to replace him. Root remains a commissioner.
The proposed legislation prohibits elected public officials with the authority to designate who is eligible to receive premium pay from being designated as eligible workers.
