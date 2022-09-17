Lennon man who threatened police during armed standoff sentenced

CORUNNA — A Lennon man who engaged in a standoff with police and threatened to “cut them in half” with an assault rifle in May 2021 was sentenced to a minimum of six years in prison by 35th Circuit Court Judge Matthew Stewart Friday morning.
Eric Edwards, 43, was given to the Michigan Department of Corrections following felony convictions for felonious assault, felony firearm (the comitting of a felony while possessing a firearm), assaulting/resisting a police officer and carrying a concealed weapon. He was found guilty on all these counts over the course of two separate jury trials, with the most recent having taken place in August.
Before being sentenced Friday, Edwards asked to be sentenced to the Shiawassee County “Swift and Sure” probation program. In a disjointed and sometimes inaudible statement, Edwards claimed he hadn’t understood several plea agreements offered to him by the Shiawassee County Prosecutor’s Office, which would have allowed him to avoid trial by jury.
“It’s a mess,” Edwards told Stewart. “I know this sounds like a big case … but it’s a mess … I thought there was another way to go about this. I didn’t understand.”
Stewart largely rejected this argument, telling Edwards that he had had two separate opportunities at plea hearings to accept offers from the prosecution, but had refused both times.
“I’m not without sympathy,” Stewart said. “But by having a jury trial, and then being convicted, I have to send you to prison… I have to sentence you a mandatory minimum of two years imprisonment for the felony firearm. There’s no getting around it. That’s done.”
Prosecutor Scott Koerner said that Edwards’ threats during his standoff with law enforcement could have ended with Edwards or officers being seriously injured or killed, and asked for the prison sentence.
The standoff occurred after police had been dispatched to Edwards’ Vernon Township residence in response to what turned out to be a false report that Edwards was holding two women hostage.
However, police discovered Edwards had a warrant out for his arrest, stemming from a failure to appear on a concealed weapon charge, which they subsequently attempted to execute.
Edwards eventually surrendered to a Shiawassee County Sheriff’s Office deputy, but not before making his threats towards the law enforcement officials who surrounded his residence, refusing to drop his weapon or come outside.
A loaded magazine, a pellet gun and multiple shotguns and rifles were retrieved from his home during a search following Edwards’ arrest.
Edwards also has a pending felony unlawful driving away of a vehicle charge pending in circuit court. He has a settlement conference scheduled for Wednesday, but those hearings involve only attorneys and are not open to the public.
