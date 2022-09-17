Lennon man who threatened police during armed standoff sentenced

Eric Edwards, partially hidden at lectern, is seen during a sentencing hearing Friday in 35th Circuit Court in Corunna.

 Argus-Press Photo/Josh Champlin

CORUNNA — A Lennon man who engaged in a standoff with police and threatened to “cut them in half” with an assault rifle in May 2021 was sentenced to a minimum of six years in prison by 35th Circuit Court Judge Matthew Stewart Friday morning.

Eric Edwards, 43, was given to the Michigan Department of Corrections following felony convictions for felonious assault, felony firearm (the comitting of a felony while possessing a firearm), assaulting/resisting a police officer and carrying a concealed weapon. He was found guilty on all these counts over the course of two separate jury trials, with the most recent having taken place in August.

