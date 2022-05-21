Appeals court overturns Shiawassee Probatedecision to award nearly $400,000 in assets to wife

By JOSH CHAMPLIN
Argus-Press Staff Writer
LANSING — The Michigan Court of Appeals has vacated a protective order issued by Shiawassee County Probate Court that awarded nearly $400,000 in assets to the wife of a man who allegedly had dementia.
According to the ruling by the appeals court issued Friday, Richard Conrad, of Durand, fell and broke his leg. His wife Josephine was then unable to care for her husband following the injury. In February 2021, she petitioned probate court for a protective order that claimed her husband unable to manage his property and business affairs because of “dementia or a cognitive impairment and he just received a pacemaker.”
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services objected to the request, but the probate court issued an order that awarded Richard Conrad $60 per month from his income, and transferred the remainder of his income and assets to Josephine Conrad “for her own use and benefit” and terminated Richard Conrad’s spousal rights to any “potential future inheritance.”
The DHHS then appealed, claiming Josephine Conrad failed to establish the necessary criteria for the protective order.
According to the ruling, an attorney appointed as guardian at litem (GAL) claimed to have met with Richard Conrad via Zoom due to COVID restrictions, and said he had been diagnosed with dementia when in fact he had not.
“DHHS argues that there was not clear and convincing evidence that Josephine needed additional support from Richard,” the appeals court order states. “DHHS argues that the probate court did not consider Richard’s needs for his assets and income. It argues that by awarding Richard just $60 per month from his income, the probate court effectively looked to taxpayers to fund Richard’s care through a governmental program — Medicaid — that is intended for the needy, not for persons with assets and income that they can use to pay for their own care.”
The assets transferred to Josephine Conrad were valued at approximately $389,000.
Friday’s ruling states that “The probate court failed to make findings of fact sufficient to allow this Court to conduct meaningful appellate review of the court’s decision to transfer assets to Josephine.”
The case will be remanded back to Shiawassee Probate Court for further proceedings consistent with the appeals court’s opinion, according to the order signed by Judges Christopher Murray, David Sawyer and Michael Kelly.
