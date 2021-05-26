Flint woman pleads guilty to carrying drugs into county jail

CORUNNA — A Flint woman pleaded guilty Monday morning in 35th Circuit Court to carrying crack cocaine into the Shiawassee County Jail after her September 2020 arrest.
Corie Perry, 37, admitted to possessing just over a gram of the substance when she was arrested in Caledonia Township. It was eventually discovered by jail personnel after she was booked into the jail.
“I had it in my bra with the intent to use it when I got out, when I got released from jail,” Perry said. “When I got pulled over, I did a rolling stop at a stop sign. They searched the vehicle and I had crack cocaine in the vehicle.”
Judge Matthew Stewart accepted Perry’s plea and set sentencing for 8:30 a.m. June 24. He ordered Perry to remain in jail until that time.
Following her initial arrest in 2020, Perry was apparently released and not charged until April 8. She was arraigned April 21 before Judge Ward Clarkson and pleaded not guilty. Perry has been incarcerated since that time.
Shiawassee County Assistant Prosecutor Richard McNally said at Monday’s hearing that Perry had been admitted to the Genesee County’s Drug Court program on a felony unarmed robbery charge in 2012, but did not complete the program.
Genesee County online court records do not indicate the final disposition of that case.
In Michigan, bringing contraband into a jail/prison is punishable by up to five years in prison or a $1,000 fine, but sentencing guidelines were estimated at zero to 11 months by the prosecutor’s office.
A search of Michigan’s Offender Tracking Information System website produced no results for Perry, and she does not have any criminal history in Shiawassee County.
