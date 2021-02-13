Corunna man charged with CSC faces life in prison

CORUNNA — A 22-year-old Corunna man was charged by prosecutors Friday with three felony counts of criminal sexual conduct involving a 3-year-old female victim, and faces life in prison if convicted.
Tyler Christain Haas was charged for three incidents that allegedly took place in 2019 while he was caring for the 3-year-old girl. The Argus-Press does not typically identify victims of sexual assault.
Haas was arraigned Friday afternoon in 66th District Court by Magistrate Dan Nees; he pleaded not guilty to all three charges. The Shiawassee County Public Defender’s Office was appointed as defense counsel.
Nees set Haas’ bond at $100,000, and ordered Haas to have no contact with any minor children if he does post bond.
“These are serious charges, very serious charges,” Nees said. “Short of a life offense for murder, this is the highest the state of Michigan can impose, a mandatory 25-year minimum. The severity of the charges, the likelihood of conviction is also a factor. Having taken a swear-to earlier today, the court is familiar with the fact that there was a confession to these charges as well. I think that there is a public safety issue here that goes against any personal recognizance or low bond.”
Prosecutor Scott Koerner noted the severity of the crimes, and due to the possible penalties, could represent a flight risk if granted bond. He asked Nees to set a high bond amount.
“He is charged with three separate life offenses, each carrying a mandatory minimum of 25 years,” Koerner said. “It’s a very serious, horrific crime against a child … The child was in his care. He was given the trust to watch over the child. We think the community needs to be protected from this man.”
Defense attorney Amy Husted had asked Nees to set a personal recognizance or low bond, and stated that Haas is not a threat to the community.
“Mr. Haas resides in Corunna with his grandmother,” Husted said. “He receives SSI in the amount of approximately $800 a month. He has no prior criminal convictions. He does report having some mental health issues in the form of depression and anxiety, as well as cognitive impairment.”
The next scheduled appearances in district court are scheduled for 8:15 a.m. Feb. 24 for a probable cause conference, and 2 p.m. March 2 for a preliminary examination.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.