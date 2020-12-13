Area representatives offer differing views on election integrity

Legislators and members of Congress representing the Shiawassee County area have markedly different views on the 2020 election with one, Congressman John Moolenaar, going as far as to sign onto a lawsuit seeking to throw out Michigan’s votes.
In addition to Moolenaar, who joined three other Michigan congressional Republicans in attempting to overturn statewide election results in Michigan, Pennsylvania, Georgia and Wisconsin — all states President Donald Trump lost amid his 2020 defeat — Republican state legislators Sen. Tom Barrett, R-Charlotte, Rep. Ben Frederick, R-Owosso, and Rep. Graham Filler, R-DeWitt, also expressed at least some misgivings about the vote in Michigan.
On the other hand, senators Debbie Stabenow and Gary Peters, both Democrats, expressed their confidence in the election in which President-elect Joe Biden carried Michigan, as well as the other three states named in the lawsuit field by the Texas Attorney General this past week.
The Supreme Court rejected the Texas lawsuit late Friday, noting Texas does not have the legal right to sue Michigan, Pennsylvania, Georgia and Wisconsin because it “has not demonstrated a judicially cognizable interest in the manner in which another State conducts its elections.”
In the Nov. 3 general election Biden totaled 81,283,009 votes to Trump’s 74,223, 287 and prevailed in the Electoral College 306-232. All states have certified their votes and the Electoral College is scheduled to cast its votes Monday.
Despite the apparent outcome, Trump and his supporters challenged the results and alleged a variety of fraud claims, none of which have stood up under court scrutiny.
In Michigan 2,804,040 people voted for Biden with 2,649,852 voting for Trump. Four minor party candidates also received votes.
The crux of the complaints in Michigan, and elsewhere, revolve around absentee voter ballots that were received by election day, but took several days afterward to count. Trump and his supporters have claimed without merit that those ballots were subject to fraud.
In Shiawassee County, 39,471 people cast ballots out of 55,612 — a turnout rate of 70.98 percent. Trump, Moolenaar and Frederick all carried the county. In addition, losing Senate candidate John James tallied more votes locally than Peters.
Much of the Republicans’ ire has been focused on Wayne County, where vote tabulations took the longest and which voted overwhelmingly for Biden, carrying him to victory in the state.
Michigan voters totaled more than 2.8 million absentee ballots in 2020 with Wayne County alone accounting for more than 556,000.
Moolenaar, in a statement released prior to the Supreme Court’s ruling on the Texas lawsuit, said it is “of the utmost importance to ensure the integrity of our election systems.”
“There have been several reports of election irregularities in Michigan and across the country,” Moolenaar said. “These reports should be taken seriously and investigated to the fullest degree.”
The county’s other congressional representatives, Sens. Stabenow and Peters, both defended the 2020 outcome.
“We had a free, fair, transparent and secure election — and it’s clear that Joe Biden is our president-elect,” Peters said via email. “With the election over and many pressing challenges facing our state and country, I am focused on continuing my work to serve Michiganders, including to address this unprecedented pandemic.”
“I believe the November election in Michigan and nationally was conducted fairly, securely and transparently,” Stabenow said via email. “Michigan voters adopted expanded absentee voting in 2018, which resulted in more people participating in our state’s election than ever before. This is great news given we are in the middle of a health pandemic.
“Courts all across the country have rejected unsubstantiated claims of fraud or illegal activity. I look forward to working with President-elect Biden to keep Americans safe and rebuild our economy,” Stabenow added.
State Sen. Barrett said he is intent on making sure “only legal votes” are counted so people have confidence in elections.
“I have a track record of protecting election integrity,” he said via email. “In 2018, I sponsored Public Act 127, which passed nearly unanimously. This law requires all elections in Michigan to use paper ballots instead of touchscreen electronic machines. This is critically important to the security and integrity of any election, especially if there is ever a need for a recount.”
Barrett said claims of election fraud need to be taken seriously.
“In 2020, hundreds of citizens in our state provided first hand, eyewitness accounts of what they observed as the election results were being tabulated,” he said. “In many instances, poll challengers were kept at such a distance from election workers that they could not provide meaningful oversight as is required by law. Many of them were harassed or treated with hostility for simply performing their legally protected function.
“In addition, our own Secretary of State used taxpayer funds to mail millions of unsolicited absentee ballot applications to individuals across our state. We know of thousands of instances where applications were mailed to individuals who had moved out of state, were deceased, or were otherwise ineligible to vote under Michigan law. It does not make a person crazy or unstable to ask the tough and probing questions about what affect these concerns had on the results of this year’s election,” he said.
“I support the efforts of the Michigan Legislature to continue to examine the vulnerabilities in our election process, and I will continue to seek ways to add even greater integrity to our system.”
Frederick said he believes the election was generally fair and free of fraud both overall and in Michigan, and said he accepts that Biden has been elected president. He said it’s time Trump concedes.
“Particularly so after the Trump campaign failed to request a full or partial recount within the allotted time following certification,” he said. “Michigan law clearly states candidates are the only parties which may request recounts in this circumstance and a recount would’ve been the best avenue for further exploration of the level of fraud being alleged.”
However, he, too, said claims by Trump representatives should be investigated and litigated.
“I am not able to determine what may or may not have taken place (regarding fraud),” he said via email. “That is why there have been several parties availing themselves of potential relief in the courts and why our legislative oversight committee has been continuing an exhaustive review of all claims.
“I think it is important that allegations which have been made are fully explored so that voters may have as much trust and confidence in our elections as possible. Much of the concern I’m aware of centers on ballot counting activities at the TCF Center in Detroit and the observations of several individuals in sworn affidavits regarding alleged deficiencies with poll challenger access, chain of custody on ballots, ballot duplication, coaching of voters to vote a particular way, and several other items,” he said.
“It is difficult at this point to discern between what may be attempts at fraudulent or criminal behavior or simply mistaken observations based upon a misunderstanding of election law and process. That is why it is important that investigative processes explore the matter fully through relevant testimony and records. I will be satisfied with any conclusions which result based upon the evidence,” he said.
Frederick said he doesn’t question local voting results that favored him, but if there are questions they should be investigated.
“I am not aware of any complaints about the work of our election officials, poll workers, or canvassers in this region, but if any questions had been raised it would be in the interest of our residents that they be fully addressed and I would be supportive of that process,” he said.
Frederick said absentee or mail-in voting is secure and that he has used that method in the past.
“The use of the term ‘mail in ballot’ has done a lot of harm with perceptions as what is being discussed are simply absentee ballots which are in themselves nothing new,” he said. “The voters of Michigan approved no-reason absentee (voting) by a wide margin and I believe that should be respected. I also believe voters should be considered competent to choose which method of voting they prefer.
“Sadly, the Secretary of State spent several million dollars mailing redundant postcards across the state urging mail-in balloting. She did not coordinate with local clerks and left them to administer the resulting deluge of requests and questions. Those who wish to vote absentee are free to do so and need not be lobbied through their own tax dollars.”
Moving forward, Frederick said, there are things that could be done to make elections more secure.
“Several practical reforms are being developed for the future which I believe have merit,” he said. “Requiring party ID affidavits for poll challengers, requiring separate AV boards for any community with more than one precinct, increased poll watcher and poll challenger training, retention of state ballot records for 22 months as the federal government requires, and measures to ensure more regular cleanup of the Qualified Voter File are all areas that should be looked at in the coming legislative term.”
Filler, who represents Clinton County, said there is little doubt Biden won Michigan.
“I believe our election processes are generally fair and secure,” he said via email. “I have an incredible amount of respect for our local clerks and the workers who put in the long hours to make sure elections in our communities ran safely and smoothly. They were faced with new and unprecedented challenges this year, and they rose to the occasion.”
Filler said despite that, concerns that have been raised should be examined.
“I have listened to concerns from many local voters who are worried about fraud and malfeasance, and that presents a clear problem that needs to be addressed. We must look at what actions we can take to improve public trust and help improve procedures for future elections,” he said. “That’s why the House and Senate Oversight Committees are actively holding hearings to examine the voting and counting process in our state to give everyone confidence in the results and to make sure the next election runs much more smoothly.
“The House committee recently heard testimony from the president’s legal team. Administrators from Dominion Voting Systems have been called upon to appear before the committee soon,” he added. “It’s also important to note that our state laws already require an audit of each and every statewide election. That process will begin soon, and I’m hopeful it will help provide answers to people with concerns, so they can feel more confident in the results.”
