CORUNNA — The Shiawassee County Health Department Monday announced the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Shiawassee County has reached 56, including one fatality.
The number of cases increased by one from the previous day.
Officials said in a press release 34 women and 22 men have been confirmed with the respiratory illness. Those with confirmed cases range in age from 15 to 86. Fourteen of the 56 infected people have recovered.
Officials did not say how many of those infected have been hospitalized, but noted in an afternoon update people infected are “self isolating at home and in the hospital.”
The largest number of cases has been reported at Durand Senior Care and Rehab, where 13 employees and six residents had tested positive as of Sunday. No additional cases were announced Monday afternoon.
County officials said 751 people have been tested locally for the coronavirus, with 684 tests returned negative; 11 tests are pending.
According to state officials, confirmed cases in Michigan Monday climbed to 25,625 with 1,602 deaths.
According to the health department, confirmed cases exist in the areas of Bancroft, Byron, Durand, New Lothrop, Corunna, Laingsburg, Morrice, Owosso, Perry, Ovid and Gaines.
The county’s first COVID-19 fatality was identified through social media by family members as 33-year-old Brian Taphouse. He died at the University of Michigan hospital this past weekend.
