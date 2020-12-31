OWOSSO — Memorial Healthcare officials said that in the facility’s 99-year history, 2020 was a year like no other.
“We are committed to providing our patients, staff, and visitors with the highest quality care and safety in our facilities,” officials said in a prepared statement. “Today and into the future, Memorial Healthcare remains committed to its mission — to promote health and wellness through quality compassionate health care with a commitment to service excellence, teamwork, and innovation. As the county’s largest employer, residents from around the region are served by nearly 1,500 medical professionals. Our medical staff consists of more than 200 physicians and advanced practice providers from neurology to primary care and from surgical services to diabetes and endocrinology.”
COVID-19 Pandemic
In February, Memorial Healthcare activated its Incident Command Center, which launched efforts to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, and continues to do so as it closes out 2020.
Since that time, Memorial Healthcare implemented numerous processes, procedures, specialized facilities and resource contingency plans to strengthen its resilience during the COVID-19 health crisis.
In 2020, Memorial Healthcare has:
n Taken proactive measures to organize and prepare for the storage and administration of COVID-19 vaccines.
n Aggressively pursued personal protective equipment (PPE) to ensure the continued safety of our health care workers.
n Established a floor dedicated to the treatment and care of patients admitted with acute respiratory needs.
n Created a 24/7 alternate care site, priority testing site and drive-thru location for those individuals experiencing COVID-19 symptoms or who have been exposed to COVID-19.
n Offered three community drive-thru flu vaccine clinics.
n Invested in technology to process and deliver COVID-19 PCR and antibody test results in its main laboratory in Owosso.
n Implemented enhanced visitor restrictions, suspended group and public events, and redesigned staffing models to include only clinical and essential support staff reporting for shifts. All other employees were assigned work at home office locations or unassigned.
n Suspended all non-essential medical appointments, procedures and testing in order to make available critical staff and resources for the projected increase of patient volume.
n Temporarily closed its Perry and State Road urgent care locations to reallocate resources.
n Suspended all construction and contracted work being performed at any Memorial Healthcare location with the only exceptions being given to those services necessary to ensure all required operations remained functioning.
n Enforced limited entry points, mandated face coverings and screening of symptoms at entrances for patients, caregivers and employees.
n Scheduled COVID-19 testing of all patients scheduled for surgery, regardless of whether they have symptoms.
n Instituted enhanced cleaning of high-contact areas include the addition of nightly disinfectant fogging in high-traffic areas.
n Created socially distanced waiting areas and added safety features to reception areas.
Quality Care
Memorial Healthcare continued to score high in patient experience and quality of care.
Memorial outperformed several mid-Michigan hospitals in most of the 10 categories Hospital Compare assesses. In the “cleanliness” category, Memorial Healthcare also performed better than many national health organizations, including Mayo Clinic and Johns Hopkins.
“Patient care and safety are personal matters for our staff and providers, because we know going above and beyond expectations leads to better patient care and healthier outcomes for the individuals we treat throughout our community and beyond,” said Brian Long, president and CEO. “Even with high demand for services during the COVID-19 pandemic, our efforts in creating the best patient experience possible continue to shine.”
n Memorial Healthcare became the only hospital in mid-Michigan to receive both an “A” rating in the Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade and four stars from CMS.
n Memorial Healthcare was recognized by Newsweek magazine as a 2020 Best Maternity Care Hospital — one of just 10 hospitals in Michigan to receive the honor.
n Memorial Healthcare received the Excellence and Improvement in Maternity Care Award from The Economic Alliance for Michigan — one of just 16 hospitals in Michigan to receive the honor.
Rebranding
In 2020, Memorial Healthcare formally united its growing family of providers, specialists, and services under the Memorial Healthcare brand umbrella.
Building for the Future
In late 2019, Memorial Healthcare broke ground on a $40-million, 114,000-square-foot neurology, orthopedic, rehabilitation and community wellness center in Owosso. The new center, scheduled to open in late 2021, will provide access to specialty providers and rehabilitation services, and offer the community the opportunity to join a medically based wellness center featuring a lap pool, sauna, free weights, running track, child care services for parents utilizing the facility, and more.
World-Class Neurology Care
Memorial Healthcare Institute for Neuroscience received distinction as a Center for Comprehensive MS Care through the National Multiple Sclerosis Society’s Partners in MS Care program in early 2020. Memorial Healthcare was the first Michigan hospital in approximately 10 years to receive the recognition and just the fifth in the state to become a partner with the National MS Society.
The Institute for Neuroscience has locations in Owosso, St. Johns, Auburn and Saginaw with plans to further expand in 2021. The Saginaw location opened in collaboration with Ascension St. Mary’s to create improved access to high-quality and comprehensive inpatient, surgical, and outpatient neurological sub-specialty services for patients and health care providers.
Memorial Healthcare will offer access to its neurological specialists to Ascension St. Mary’s patients for sub-specialty treatment, including migraines/headaches and multiple sclerosis. Memorial Healthcare will gain access to Ascension St. Mary’s team of neurosurgery specialists.
In 2020, Memorial Healthcare was the first in Michigan to offer Vyepti, a new treatment option that can reduce the rate of migraines by as much as 50 percent. In 2019, Memorial Healthcare was the first to offer a clinical-based study of multiple sclerosis using Neurofilament Light Chain (NfL) technology in the United States.
Latest Technology
Memorial Healthcare’s investment in advanced patient services reached a milestone achievement with more than 1,000 patients in 18 months being treated through minimally invasive techniques using daVinci X surgical systems. As one of two hospitals in the nation to receive the upgraded de Vinci X robot in 2018, the use of this technology has enhanced quality of care and recovery timeframes for Memorial Healthcare patients.
The technology provides the ability to perform procedures that have traditionally been done through large incisions and now, when using the da Vinci system, utilizes incisions that are less than an inch.
Partnership with CMU
Memorial Healthcare continued to welcome new students from Central Michigan University College of Medicine in 2020, with several students serving on the COVID-19 frontlines. Dr. Michael Schmidt, orthopedic surgeon at Memorial Healthcare Orthopedics, Sports Medicine and Rehabilitation and chief of staff, serves as the programs regional assistant clerkship director.
Awards and Recognition
In addition to distinction as a Center for Comprehensive MS Care through the National Multiple Sclerosis Society’s Partners in MS Care program, the following awards support Memorial Healthcare’s vision to be recognized as a national model for excellence in personalized health care:
n In November, Memorial Healthcare was recognized as one of the leading hospitals in the adoption of information technology, according to results from the 2020 Healthcare’s Most Wired Program. Memorial Healthcare was recognized across all three categories: acute, ambulatory, and long-term care.
n Also in November, the American Society for Gastrointestinal Endoscopy (ASGE), a leading gastrointestinal medical society, recognized Memorial Healthcare Endoscopy for exceeding the national standards for detection of adenomatous polyps.
n Memorial Healthcare received “A” quality ratings from the Leapfrog Group, a Washington D.C-based organization aiming to improve health care quality and safety for consumers and purchasers, in the Spring and Fall of 2020.
n Other certifications include: American College of Surgeons (Cancer Center), Michigan Department of Community Health (Laboratory), College of American Pathologists (Laboratory), Michigan Department of Community Health (Diabetes Education), American Diabetes Association (Diabetes Education), Blue Care Network — Category A Classification (Physical Therapy), Michigan Department of Community Health (Home Health Care), Blue Cross/Blue Shield of Michigan (Home Health Care), Medicare/Medicaid (Home Health Care), American College of Radiology (Diagnostic Imaging — Breast Imaging Center of Excellence).
Specialty Pharmacy
Recognition
In 2020, Memorial Healthcare Outpatient Pharmacy-Owosso announced the launch of a new specialty pharmacy program to enhance care for its patients with chronic and complex conditions such as cancer, hepatitis C, multiple sclerosis, cystic fibrosis and others. The pharmacy offers patients clinical support for specialty medications 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year, one-on-one counseling, assistance with insurance authorization and enrollment in qualifying financial support programs and free home delivery and pickup options.
The pharmacy is accredited through URAC and ACHC.
New Physician Partners
Memorial Healthcare partnered with Advanced Radiology Services (ARS), headquartered in Grand Rapids, in 2020. ARS is comprised of 148 radiologists and 28 advance practice providers and offers both primary and specialty interpretation of body imaging, breast imaging and intervention, cardiothoracic imaging, emergency radiology, general radiology, Interventional radiology, musculoskeletal radiology, neuroradiology, nuclear medicine, oncology, pediatric radiology and ultrasound.
Physician News
In 2020, Memorial Healthcare welcomed providers to its Memorial Healthcare Medical Associates group in areas including anaesthesiology, gastroenterology, OB/GYN, neurology, family medicine, general surgery, pulmonology and ophthalmology.
Patient Centered
Medical Homes
Several Memorial Medical Associates offices continued designation as Patient-Centered Medical Homes by Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan including new additions of Memorial Healthcare Family Medicine, Internal Medicine, and Pediatric and Adolescent Medicine offices. The designation means patients are led by an engaged health care team that coordinates patient health status, manages chronic conditions, tracks medications, offers extended access, coordinates complimentary care and practices ongoing health management to keep patients healthy and prevent complications.
Memorial Healthcare
Board of Trustees
Memorial is governed by a volunteer board, which maintains fiduciary responsibility for corporate assets and policies. Memorial Healthcare’s Board of Trustees provides representation selected from the community, Memorial Healthcare Foundation and medical staff.
In April, Memorial Healthcare welcomed Dr. Rany Aburashed and Michael Ash to its Board. Aburashed currently serves as chief of neurology and director of multiple sclerosis for the Memorial Healthcare’s Institute for Neuroscience. He speaks internationally about multiple sclerosis and has helped build the institute’s team to include 11 neurologists in general and highly sub-specialized areas of practice. Aburashed oversees 16 active trials for new agents and researches Neurofilament Light Chain (NfL) biomarkers in multiple sclerosis.
Ash is a retired lieutenant from the Shiawassee County Sheriff’s Office, with which he served for 32 years. He currently works as the school liaison for Owosso Public Schools and the Owosso Public Safety, a position he has held for seven years. Ash serves as a trustee on the Lebowsky Center for Performing Arts and the Memorial Healthcare Foundation Board of Directors.
Re-elected as chairman in 2020 was Gregory Bontrager, and re-elected to the officer slate were Vice Chairman Tony Young, Treasurer Wilfred “Bill” Farrell and Secretary Jerry Walden. The remaining trustees include Barbara BakerOmerod, Dr. Ronald Bishop, Thomas Campbell, Dale Espich, Shana Espinoza, John Hagel, Dr. Michael Kramer, Brian Long, Donna McAvoy, Dr. Anthony Patsy and Dr. Michael Schmidt.
Jim Civille and Jacqueline Hurd, two long-term trustees, completed their terms in 2020.
Employee Awards
In 2020, Memorial Healthcare Manager of Pulmonology and Cardiology Doug Rowden was presented with the Advanced ICU Care “2020 WE SEE YOU CARE” award. Now in its fifth year, the program highlights outstanding collaboration between a member of a client hospital’s team and the Advanced ICU Care team. He was selected from among nominees from almost 100 Advanced ICU Care partner hospitals and health systems across the United States.
Receiving the 2020 Nurse of the Year award was Paige Goulette, nurse navigator at the Memorial Healthcare Institute for Neuroscience, Terri LaRue-Taylor in the ICU was selected as the 2020 Patient Care Tech of the Year. The Nurse of the Year and Patient Care Tech of the Year are chosen by Memorial Healthcare colleagues.
Receiving the 2019 Employee of the Year Award was Shannon Cooley, payroll coordinator. The Employee of the Year is selected by a vote of Memorial Healthcare employees from those individuals who were named as an Employee of the Month in the previous year.
Rachel Thayer, senior financial analyst, and Megan Smith, associate vice president of quality and safety, received the 2020 President Awards. The President Awards this year were presented to employees who have exhibited exceptional devotion to patients. The recipients exemplify Memorial Healthcare’s values and exhibit outstanding personal qualities such as compassion, innovation, integrity, and competency.
Krystal McCoy, patient advocate, received the 2019 Bright Ideas of the Year Award. The hospital’s Bright Ideas program is designed to identify any potential serious safety concern related to patient, visitor or staff encounters. The annual award is chosen from individuals who were recognized as receiving a monthly award in the previous year.
A Community Focus
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, many community events were canceled.
Before the pandemic, Memorial Healthcare offered the community opportunities such as a free glaucoma screening event, diabetes support groups, hands-on cooking for one classes and grocery store tours. In January, Memorial Healthcare held a job fair with more than 200 people in attendance.
In October, Memorial Healthcare hosted a drive-thru food pantry with more than 250 families participating and in December the first online interactive community Zoom series began.
In 2020, Memorial Healthcare presented results from its 2019 Community Health Needs Assessment to the community. The Shiawassee County Community Health Needs Assessment Implementation Plan Committee continues to meet virtually to set objectives and tasks for the identified topics of needs in Shiawassee County, which include obesity, substance abuse and mental health, specifically for youth.
