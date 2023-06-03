Curwood Dog of the Year contest a tail-wagging good time

OWOSSO — Things got “ruff” at Collamer Park Saturday morning, where a small contingent of canine competitors vied for the title of “Curwood Dog of the Year” and prime placement in the Curwood Heritage Parade that took over Main Street later in the afternoon.
Those spoils went to Whiskey Von Frary, a long coat German shepherd, and his trainer, Owosso native Cadence Huightaling — who guided the dog through the event’s six components.
Those components included an obstacle course, an obedience course, a ball toss, costume contest, treat-seeker contest (fastest to find a treat wins) and “best trick” contest.
After the judges decided the winner of each component, the Curwood Dog of the Year was chosen by which dog received the most applause.
Huightaling, 14, said she didn’t take the competition too seriously, but that she and Whiskey had fun.
“It was just kind of for funzies. I enjoyed it. He enjoyed it,” she said.
Whiskey is one of three German shepherds Huightaling currently has at home, and while it’s never wise to play favorites, Huightaling has been unable to help herself in Whiskey’s case.
“He’s just like the best dog. He’s my favorite. He’s awesome,” she said.
The contest was hosted by the Shiawassee County Dog Developmental Committee as a fundraiser for the county’s 4-H dog program.
Jamie Bushard, superintendent of the committee and a leader of one of the local 4-H clubs (the “Doggie Diggers”) that helps youth dog trainers plan training sessions, said the event was more a fun gathering than a scientific competition.
“It’s meant to be lots of fun. Anybody can come out and spend time with their dog and showcase a trick or a cute costume,” Bushard said.
Bushard was pleased with the event’s turnout.
“This was quite a few dogs for us, so we were excited to have this many out here,” she said.
