Curwood Dog of the Year contest a tail-wagging good time

Owosso native Cadence Huightaling, left, poses for a photo with her dog Whiskey Von Frary, right, a long coat German shepherd who won "Curwood Dog of the Year" on Saturday at Collamer Park during the Curwood Festival.

 Argus-Press Photo/Matthew Bartow

OWOSSO — Things got “ruff” at Collamer Park Saturday morning, where a small contingent of canine competitors vied for the title of “Curwood Dog of the Year” and prime placement in the Curwood Heritage Parade that took over Main Street later in the afternoon.

Those spoils went to Whiskey Von Frary, a long coat German shepherd, and his trainer, Owosso native Cadence Huightaling — who guided the dog through the event’s six components.

