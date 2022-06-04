Unruly jail behavior nets Owosso man 16 months on joyriding rap

By JOSH CHAMPLIN
Argus-Press Staff Writer
CORUNNA — An Owosso man was sentenced to prison Friday morning by 35th Circuit Court Judge Stewart for joyriding in a stolen 1986 Monte Carlo in March.
Matthew Partain, 37, was sentenced to at least 16 months with the Michigan Department of Corrections. He was also ordered to pay court costs and fines, and was credited with 65 days toward his sentence. He must undergo mental health and substance abuse treatment while serving his sentence.
Partain behavior while awaiting sentencing did him no favors. He racked up numerous infractions while lodged in the Shiawassee County Jail.
Judge Stewart referred to Partain’s behavior as “appalling conduct,” and elected to impose an “upward departure” in Partain’s sentencing.
“There is a stack of jail reports. More than 30 of them. You averaged one misconduct report every two days,” Stewart said.
Among the more colorful incidents in Partain’s jail jacket was a disciplinary warning given for scaling a 10-foot fence in the jail’s day room and stealing coffee, candy and hot chocolate. During this adventure, Partain fell and was injured. He attended Friday’s sentencing in a wheelchair.
In court, Partain disputed this accusation of theft, claiming that he was merely recovering commissary items that he lawfully had purchased, after it had, according to him, been taken by guards.
Other of the 31 disciplinary infractions committed by Partain included covering security cameras — breaking the lens of one — tampering with cell doors so they would not close, threatening guards and fighting with other inmates. He also sang and yelled during the night, agitating other inmates, according to testimony by Shiawassee County Jail Assistant Administrator Casey Colbry.
Partain claimed the reports were one-sided and were not an accurate description of his behavior. He also said that, since beginning to take medication, his behavior has changed.
“I’ve had zero write-ups and one incident,” Partain said. “As far as me stealing stuff, I took a thing of coffee, some candies and some hot chocolate that were all taken from me, that I paid for with my own money. … I did not steal anything. I took back what was mine. I don’t steal. ‘Thou shalt not steal.’”
Stewart pointed out that Partain was about to be sentenced for stealing someone else’s car.
“It’s dubious to the court that Mr. Partain would say, ‘Thou shalt not steal’ when he is in jail for unlawful driving away of an automobile, which is theft of an automobile.”
Assistant Public Defender Charles Fleck blamed his client’s actions on a history of drug and alcohol abuse, and asked the court to impose a jail sentence and treatment.
The Shiawassee County Prosecutor’s Office asked Stewart to sentence Partain to a term of incarceration, noting Partain’s prior convictions for theft and drug charges.
Partain was originally charged with felony unlawful driving away of an automobile, but pleaded guilty in April to a reduced high-court misdemeanor charge of unlawful use of a motor vehicle. High-court misdemeanors are treated as felony charges at sentencing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.