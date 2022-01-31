Drug Court holds first graduation of 2022

CORUNNA — Shiawassee County’s Drug Court celebrated its first graduation of 2022 with a virtual ceremony Thursday, as well as the progress of several other participants.
Thursday’s ceremony, which was conducted entirely by Zoom due to COVID-19 case rates in Shiawassee County, saw Judge Matthew Stewart joined on the call by program participants that gave updates on their treatment. The Argus-Press does not publish names or photos of participants in consideration of their ongoing recovery.
The man who graduated from Drug Court Thursday was in the program for about two years. He tested positive for COVID last week, but was adamant that he wanted to graduate from the program, even if he was unable to attend in person.
Shiawassee County Prosecutor Scott Koerner told the man that he remembered him when he started the program, and he didn’t know if the man would make it to graduation.
“I would welcome you gladly into our community to represent us as a graduate and productive member of society,” Koerner said. “This is a special day for the team and Judge Stewart.”
Attorney Matt McKone, who has worked with the treatment courts for several years, congratulated the man on his sobriety and graduation.
“You’re an ambassador now. You go out into the community and you’re wearing our jersey,” McKone said to the man, who will be moving soon to northern Michigan. “Don’t be a stranger. Chime in with us, send us an email to let us know how you’re doing.”
Stewart then ticked off some statistics from the man’s time in Drug Court, including 849 days sober, 181 drug tests passed, 1123 treatment hours, 169 peer support meetings attended, and he had exceeded his required hours of community service by 10 hours. He also had only one minor sanction and obtained his GED.
“I’ve watched you grow and include yourself in your children’s lives,” Stewart said. “I’m very proud of you for that.”
The man thanked Stewart, McKone, Koerner, and program administrators Liz Pearson, Sari Colbry, and Krissi Lab.
“It’s a new beginning,” he said.
Two program participants were given minor sanctions for missing counseling appointments. Stewart told one woman that she will be required to write essay on the importance of valuing other people’s time.
Koerner and McKone agreed with Stewart, and also asked for community “give-back” sanctions to be determined.
One man told Stewart that he had gotten a new job and would be starting in his new position this week, and that he had also gotten a “sponsor,” or someone he will be accountable to with maintaining sobriety.
Typically, in Drug Court cases a defendant is facing a substantial jail or even prison term, but if the judge determines they are non-violent and not a threat to public safety, they may be sentenced through specialty court.
Participants can have a status of “accolades,” meaning they are doing well in the program. They can be “sanctioned,” which means a participant can be given a “course correction,” including community service, a jail term or even termination from the program.
Depending on each individual’s circumstances, court participants may be subject to daily drug testing, weekly meetings with judges, regular participation in Narcotics Anonymous meetings and other stipulations.
