CORUNNA — A Flint man was sentenced to 6 months in jail and two years of probation for stealing gasoline from construction sites by 35th Circuit Court Judge Matthew Stewart.
Thomas Yats, 52, was also ordered to pay court costs and fines, as well as restitution in an amount yet to be determined. Yats was credited with three days served toward his sentence.
Stewart said most people see news stories of people going to various retail outlets, filling up carts and walking out of stores without paying for the goods.
“That’s pretty offensive,” Stewart told Yats before sentencing. “Maybe in other jurisdictions there aren’t consequences, but this is Shiawassee County, and people are accountable for their actions.”
Defense attorney Matt McKone said that since his client was charged, he has done well and appeared at Friday’s sentencing hearing well-dressed and in a far better state compared to the time when his client was charged.
“Mr. Yats is not a run-of-the mill kind of guy who finds himself here on a Friday morning,” McKone said, and mentioned that his client could have been being sentenced “maybe as the fault of the Chinese for the coronavirus.” He asked the court to impose a sentence that included probation, and asked for his client to be considered for a work release probation.
“I think the people ought to be deterred from doing crimes in the community that I live in,” McKone continued. “I think we’ve had that deterrence in this particular case. Mr. Yats has done what he can to make things right up to this point, and to show the court he means business. He is an excellent candidate for probation. I would ask the court to consider that.”
Shiawassee County Prosecutor Scott Koerner agreed with McKone regarding the charges Yats was being sentenced for on Friday, but asked for some term of incarceration.
“He’s a construction worker, so he knows this is there,” Koerner said. “He knows where to find this stuff and he stole it. A ordinary person wouldn’t know to go to a construction site, start filling up tanks of gas, and leave. There was some planning involved in this. We shouldn’t let people steal and get away with it with a slap on the wrist. I believe some jail time is warranted.”
Yats said he had made a mistake and that he regretted the theft. He noted he has an extensive job history in construction, and has since been injured while on a construction job.
“I made a poor choice,” Yats said. “I should have never gone back there. I seen it on the way home from work one night. I picked up some gas cans and went back. I shouldn’t have done it. I made a poor choice. I made the wrong choice and I’m sorry. I worked very hard to get where I’m at and I’m going to lose it all. I’m scared.”
“If there aren’t consequences, then where’s the deterrence,” Stewart asked. “What I’m telling everyone in the community is that it’s game on. Steal away. Take what what you want. And that’s not the message that this court wants to share with you or the citizens of Shiawassee County.”
Yats pleaded guilty to a reduced charge of attempted larceny ($1,000 to $20,000) at a hearing Oct. 18, 2021, in circuit court. As a result of that plea agreement, an identical charge was dismissed by prosecutors.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.