CORUNNA — A Burton man was set to plead guilty to several charges in 35th Circuit Court Thursday morning, but Judge Matthew Stewart refused to accept the pleas after the man downplayed his actions.
Michael Love is charged with conducting a criminal enterprise, fraudulent contractor — both felonies — along with misdemeanor unlicensed residential builder and a separate operating while intoxicated charge.
As part of a proposed plea agreement, Love was set to plead guilty to false pretenses, greatly reducing any potential period of incarceration. However, Love said he didn’t have builders license because he was unable to renew it due to the COVID-19 pandemic-related shutdown. He admitted to taking money from customers, either not completing the projects in a timely manner or failing to complete the jobs.
Stewart refused to accept a guilty plea on that charge, and told Love Thursday was the final day the court would accept a guilty plea, otherwise the case would proceed to trial.
On the separate OWI case, Stewart also refused to accept Love’s plea after the defendant said he wasn’t driving.
“I had a couple of drinks,” Love said. “I was in my driveway. And the keys were in the ignition. I wasn’t going nowhere. I was drinking in the driver’s seat but I wasn’t driving.”
“It just seems like Mr. Love is innocent of everything today,” Stewart said. “Why did you even come to plead guilty? If you tell me you weren’t operating under the influence then we can’t conduct any business today … Very well, then. I guess we will not accept a plea on this file, either.”
The felony charges were filed in November 2021. Court records indicate Love posted a $15,000 bond and has been free since that time.
Love was previously charged with the misdemeanor OWI in October 2021 for a February 2020 incident. Court records indicate there have been a change in defense attorney and judge.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.