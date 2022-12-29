The Argus-Press
Updated: December 30, 2022 @ 6:44 pm
The Argus-Press
OWOSSO — Owosso Main Street is searching for a new director for the second time in just over a year.
City manager Nathan Henne confirmed Thursday afternoon that former director Beth Kuiper’s employment had been terminated. Her last day was Dec. 12.
Henne declined to say why Kuiper was terminated, citing a personnel issue. The Owosso native had been with the city just over one year, coming from a position in Lansing in November 2021.
Henne said the position has been posted, and the first review of submitted resumes is scheduled for Monday, Jan. 23. Until a permanent director is found, Henne will also staff the DDA office until a permanent director has been named.
