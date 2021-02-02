SATA closed over COVID-19 cases

UPDATED
OWOSSO TWP. — The Shiawassee Area Transportation Agency Saturday announced it will be closed through Feb. 14 because of “COVID health concerns.”
“For the safety of our passengers and staff, SATA has temporarily suspended service due to two positive cases of COVID-19 which have been brought to our attention,” Executive Director Mary Rice said via email Monday. “This will provide us time to fully sanitize the building and buses, and continue with our commitment to the health and safety measures currently in place.”
Rice said people who had rides scheduled have been contacted about the shutdown.
“At this time, only medically necessary trips, e.g., dialysis, chemotherapy, and radiation will be provided through Transportation Solutions, a division of SATA,” Rice said.
“We will continue to follow safety protocols as recommended by the Shiawassee County Health Department and the CDC and appreciate everyone’s understanding as we continue to navigate this very serious virus. We look forward to continuing to safely provide the community with public transportation very soon,” she said.
The agency plans to resume operations Feb. 15.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.