BANCROFT — Dogs may be man’s best friend, but, as everyone knows, with dogs comes drool. A small price to pay for unconditional love, perhaps, but getting slobbered on is a turnoff for some folks.
Local author Sally Labadie, who resides in Bancroft, tackles a salivary conundrum in her latest children’s picture book: “Why Do Dogs Drool?,” which was published on Sept. 29.
Labadie, a former elementary school teacher and principal in the Corunna Public School District and administrator at Michigan State University, said her time working as an educator inspired her to dive into penning children’s books.
“Working with kids and knowing how important it is to read, I wanted to give them something based on true happenings that’s gentle humor. I wanted to get them to see that they can take something from their own life and write about it,” she said.
Labadie, 81, has now published eight children’s books. A dog owner for most of her life, she said the inspiration for her latest didn’t come from any one particular dog.
“I had seen different dogs drooling and it was kind of a fluke, I guess — I was just thinking about it and decided to put it into writing,” she said. “People get tired of having to clean it up, but it’s a natural thing for dogs to do.”
With the exception of one non-fiction book, Labadie said her children’s books are fiction works, but they try to incorporate real-life happenings and humor.
In “Why Do Dogs Drool?,” she commences by explaining that dogs need saliva to help digest their food, just like people.
Labadie said she collaborated with local veterinarian Linda McAllister, who gave Labadie some “pointers” about the medical aspects of dogs drooling.
McAllister, who is currently a veterinarian at Bancroft Veterinarian Clinic, told Labadie that if a dog suddenly stops drooling or begins drooling only on one side, the dog needs to be taken to a veterinarian because it could have a tooth or mouth problem.
That said, Labadie does incorporate humor into her children’s books. In “Why Do Dogs Drool?,” she writes about dogs drooling when they get excited, including when children get home from school. She ends that page of the book with the salient advice: “Don’t let him carry your books!”
Labadie concludes the book by emphasizing the point that drooling is a natural process for dogs and is something dog owners need to accept.
“Remember that even though dogs drool, they love you, and you need to love them back,” the text reads.
Labadie has previously authored children’s books including “Wooster the Rooster,” “If I Had a Dinosaur” and most recently “Little Puddie Cat,” which was published in 2019. She said the publishing process with Archway Publishing, the company that published “Why Do Dogs Drool?,” took almost a full year, even though it didn’t take her long to write the story itself.
“The story didn’t take me long to write at all. I just wrote the ideas down and put them into pages,” she said. “Writing the story wasn’t long, but it took the publisher almost a year to go through red tape. It’s just a long process.”
Labadie said the process of going through the “red tape” involved several back-and-forth steps between her and the publisher, and the most tedious bit was for the illustrations. She said for every illustration, after telling Archway Publishing in abundant detail what she wanted for the illustration, they’d send her a mock outline in black and white, which she would look at and submit changes. After submitting changes, they would send color pictures, and she again would submit changes, if necessary.
She said one detail she was particular about in the process was that she wanted the illustrations to show large puddles of dog slobber versus tiny dots of drool.
“The kids will love that and get a big kick out of it,” Labadie said.
Labadie, who volunteers at the University of Michigan Museum of Paleontology, said she plans to collaborate with the museum’s director to write a children’s book on fossils. Labadie said teaching kids about fossils sparked her interest in paleontology, and she’s volunteered at the U-M Museum of Paleontology since 1991. She said she has no timeline for its publication.
Labadie’s picture books are available at Books and Beans and the Shiawassee Arts Center in Owosso, and online through Amazon and Archway Publishing.
In addition to the children’s books, Labadie has also authored a memoir of her teaching years, “The Good, the Oops and the Funny” and a pictorial history of Bancroft, “The History of Bancroft: A Pictorial History of a Town and its People.”
