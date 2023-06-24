JACKSON — Consumers Energy is warning customers to be aware of online scammers who aim to trick people into calling bogus phone numbers and obtain access to credit cards, bank accounts or other personal information. The company has also shared information about these scam attempts with state and federal law enforcement agencies.

“Consumers Energy looks out for the people we serve, so we want to build awareness and encourage people to watch out for criminals who look out for no one’s well-being but their own,” said Brian Rich, Consumers Energy’s senior vice president and chief customer officer. “People can take steps to make sure they’re dealing legitimately with us and protect their money and personal information.”

