OWOSSO — The last eight months have been unprecedented. The Shiawassee Regional Chamber staff has fielded hundreds of calls and emails from Shiawassee County businesses asking for help, according to organization officials.
“At the Chamber, we like to say that we are catalysts for business growth, a convener of leaders and influencers, and champions for stronger communities,” the Chamber said in a press release.
Catalysts for Business Growth
When the decision was made to shut down businesses, the Chamber’s first response was to reach out to members. Chamber staff called 580 member businesses to check in and offer assistance and support. It conducted a COVID-19 PPE Survey to get more detailed responses on how businesses were being impacted and how the Chamber could help in potentially searching out a large quantity of PPE.
COVID-19 Updates
The Chamber created a COVID-19 Business Resources page on its website to keep Shiawassee businesses informed about everything pandemic-related at the local, state and federals levels. Initially, the website was updated daily and recently it has converted to weekly updates as the flow of information has slowed down.
Email Correspondence
Chamber emails turned from event reminders to educating members on how COVID-19 was impacting business, and explaining and sharing resources as they were becoming available.
The (hashtag)brilliantandresilient Campaign
Social media turned into telling more of members’ stories through the #brilliantandresilient campaign. As business owners found creative ways to deal with the pandemic, the Chamber was able to honor their brilliance. Today, the group continues to share the stories of resilient members and communities in Shiawassee County.
Modeling and Pivoting
In March, the Chamber postponed the Home Garden Business EXPO and because of the restaurant closures canceled the Chamber AM monthly breakfast. The Topics@Twelve meetings moved to Zoom and the Chamber has seen an increase in attendance, albeit virtually.
Innovating and Creating A Stronger Community
During the summer, the Durand Area Chamber of Commerce, Shiawassee Economic Development Partnership, Owosso Main Street and Shiawassee Regional Chamber came together to launch the ShiaCash Program. ShiaCash is a community currency program that is purchased through an online portal with local branding and can be used only at participating merchants.
The program provides local business owners a fantastic tool to restart or grow their business. The goal is to make ShiaCash the local gift certificate of choice, instead of national brand gift cards that have no benefit to members or community.
The introduction of ShiaCash brings a year-round “Buy Local” program to the county.
In 2020, the Chamber has helped businesses by:
n Connecting them to legislators on issues affecting their business
n Purchasing $1,500 worth of gift certificates to give away at the Chamber golf outing instead of asking for donations
n Connecting them with loan forgiveness programs and grant opportunities
n Promoting MI Economic Development Corporation Loan programs and assisting them with the application process
n Fielding dozens of phone calls from the community looking for information on store hours and statuses of open or closed businesses
n Relaying up-to-date information on when and how they can re-open responsibly
n Offering decals and signage through the ShiaSafe program in partnership with Owosso Main Street
n Creating a web page as the go-to source for up-to-date COVID-19 information for businesses
n Processing certificates of origin for businesses
n Serving on the Relaunch Greater Lansing, Region 5 multi-county task force
n Offering grace periods on membership dues
n Assisting with human resource and Unemployment Insurance Agency related issues
n Cutting operational expense through use of the UIA Workshare program reducing chamber staff payroll costs
