Showmanship
Novice
First Place: Cassidy Braid
Second Place: Rebecca Lehman
Third Place: Logan Wilson
Fourth Place: Julie Lindner
Fifth Place: Frank Schluser
Junior
First Place: Kamryn Atherton
Second Place: Anthony Lindner Jr.
Third Place: Breeah Reed
Fourth Place: Evan Ritter
Fifth Place: Calhoun Place
Intermediate
First Place: Willow Evans
Second Place: Iley Doyle
Third Place: Luke Atherton
Fourth Place: Trevor Ritter
Fifth Place: Bryce Ritter
Senior Showmanship
First Place: Ben Crevier
Second Place: Kelsie Atherton
Third Place: Joslin Jacobs
Breed Champions
Ayrshire
Summer Yearling
First Place: Iley Doyle
Spring Yearling
First Place: Luke Atherton
Winter Yearling
First Place: Ben Crevier
Aged Cow
First Place: Luke Atherton
Junior Champion
Ben Crevier, winter yearling
Senior Champion
Luke Atherton, aged cow
Grand Champion
Luke Atherton, aged cow
Reserve Champion
Ben Crevier, winter yearling
Brown Swiss
Spring Heifer Calf
First Place: Cassidy Braid
Second Place: Evan Ritter
Winter Heifer Calf
First Place: Cassidy Braid
Spring Yearling
First Place: Bryce Ritter
Junior Champion
Cassidy Braid, winter calf
Grand Champion
Cassidy Braid, winter calf
Reserve Champion
Cassidy Braid, spring calf
Milking Shorthorn
Aged Cow
First Place: Ben Crevier
Senior Champion
Ben Crevier, aged cow
Grand Champion
Ben Crevier, aged cow
Red and White
Fall Heifer Calf
First Place: Breeah Reed
Second Place: Kelsie Atherton
Summer Yearling
First Place: Willow Evans
Fall Yearling
First Place: Kelsie Atherton
Second Place: Abigail Lehman
Aged Cow
First Place: Rebecca Lehman
Junior Champion
Breeah Reed, fall calf
Senior Champion
Rebecca Lehman, aged cow
Grand Champion
Rebecca Lehman, aged cow
Reserve Champion
Breeah Reed, fall calf
Any Other
4-year-old Cow
First Place: Abigail Lehman
Aged Cow
First Place: Abigail Lehman
Dam and Daughter
First Place: Abigail Lehman
Senior Champion
Abigail Lehman, aged cow
Grand Champion
Abigail Lehman, aged cow
Reserve Champion
Abigail Lehman, 4-year-old cow
Jersey
Spring Heifer Calf
First Place: Iley Doyle
Winter Heifer Calf
First Place: Kamryn Atherton
Fall Heifer Calf
First Place: Ben Crevier
Second Place: Willow Evans
Third Place: Rebecca Gilbert
Summer Yearling
First Place: Rebecca Lehman
Spring Yearling
First Place: Calhoun Place
Second Place: Rebecca Lehman
Third Place: Logan Wilson
Winter Yearling
First Place: Marissa Jacobs
Fall Yearling
First Place: Joseph Jacobs
Second Place: Iley Doyle
Third Place: Abigail Lehman
Jr. 2-year-old
First Place: Calhoun Place
Second Place: Hannah Jacobs
3-year-old
First Place: Kamryn Atherton
Second Place: Angel Rice
4-year-old Cow
First Place: Breeah Reed
Second Place: Calhoun Place
Aged Cow
First Place: Ben Crevier
Second Place: Joslin Jacobs
Third Place: Angel Rice
Dam and Daughter
First Place: Kamryn Atherton
Second Place: Angel Rice
Junior Champion
Joseph Jacobs, fall yearling
Senior Champion
Kamryn Atherton, 3-year-old
Grand Champion
Kamryn Atherton, 3-year-old
Reserve Champion
Breeah Reed, 4-year-old
Holstein
Spring Heifer Calf
First Place: Cassidy Braid
Second Place: Frank Schlusler
Winter Heifer Calf
First Place: Evan Ritter
Fall Heifer Calf
First Place: Rebecca Lehman
Second Place: Trevor Ritter
Summer Yearling
First Place: Iley Doyle
Second Place: Emma Glass
Spring Yearling
First Place: Julie Lindner
Fall Yearling
First Place: Anthony Lindner Jr.
Jr. 2-year-old
First Place: Trevor Ritter
3-year-old Cow
First Place: Bryce Ritter
4-year-old Cow
First Place: Kelsie Atherton
Junior Champion
Cassidy Braid, spring calf
Senior Champion
Kelsie Atherton, 4-year-old
Grand Champion
Kelsie Atherton, 4-year-old
Reserve Champion
Trevor Ritter, 2-year-old
