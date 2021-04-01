OWOSSO — The Community Christian Singles group is hosting its monthly program at 7 p.m. April 8 at the Caledonia Township Hall, 135 N. State Road.
Jeri Darby, author and singles minister, will present “B.R.E.A.T.H.E.,” offering seven strategies for effectively managing stress.
The Community Christian Singles will also host a movie night at 7 p.m. April 24 at Grace Bible Church, 210 Michigan Ave. Attendees will have the opportunity to vote on a popular movie to view on the big screen and can bring their own personal snack to enjoy.
From more information, call Mike Enlow at (989) 721-0508.
Park and enter at the rear of the church.
The ministry supports the wearing of facemasks and the practicing of physical distancing during all events.
Masks and hand sanitizer will be available.
