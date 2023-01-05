OWOSSO — Sheila Ralph was going to hang up her shears and clippers when her son, Jared, finished middle school. That retirement date came, and that retirement date went. Then Jared graduated high school, and then college.
All the while, Sheila Ralph kept clipping away.
The date on the photo of the beaming college graduate receiving his diploma reads “1998.” A quarter-century later, Sheila’s Styling Salon is still cutting edge.
Ralph celebrated her 50th anniversary in business this week. She first opened her doors on on Jan. 3, 1973. Her first customer was her mother, Juanita, who had herself been the go-to beautician for the ladies in their Corunna neighborhood when Ralph was growing up.
“I was always fascinated, because they would come in looking like last year’s dishrag.” Ralph recalled. “When they left, they looked so good! It was awesome watching my mother making a silk purse out of a sow’s ear.”
A tattered dollar from that first transaction clings to the mirror of her N. Howell Street salon.
Need anything from a trim to a fresh color? If the American flag is out front, Sheila is in to provide.
Her husband of 52 years, Bob, installed everything in the salon when she decided to hang out her own shingle after working for someone else. The retired electrician is busier now than when he worked full time.
“He’s a live wire,” Sheila quipped.
Her philosophy regarding her profession is simple.
Ralph views her vocation as an essential service.
“Other than the smile on your face,” Sheila said, “your hair has to look good.”
The 1964 Corunna High School grad tried out a few other professions before settling into shearing, including a stint as an Owosso High School secretary and “pulling doors” — shrink-wrapping doors and readying them for shipment — at long-shuttered Mitchell-Bentley in Owosso.
“I knew I wanted to do hair,” she recalled, “but I didn’t want to just do hair. I wanted to do other things too.”
Her in-laws owned the house that became her place of business. Around Thanksgiving 1972, the tenants of the then rental house were getting ready to move out.
“I said to my husband, ‘I want you to talk to your mom and find out if I can rent (the house). I want to put a beauty shop in there,’” Sheila recalled.
She could, and the rest is history. She’s manned her post through French twists, long looks and short cuts. She recalls especially the Dorothy Hamill ‘do, popular after the American figure skater captured the gold — and American hearts — at the 1976 Winter Olympics.
The salon even got through COVID-19. Sheila adapted to the pandemic, closing for a time and then staggering appointments and thoroughly sanitizing in between.
Plenty of Sheila’s clients have become friends over the years, like Viberta Olney, who has trusted Sheila to keep her looking nice for more than 30 years.
The two got acquainted when Vi, as the 90-year-old is known, worked at what was then a Chemical Bank branch at Chipman and Main streets.
“I could always depend on Sheila,” Olney recalled. “If I was a few minutes late, it was OK.”
Sheila always made sure Vi’s hair looked nice, and she always received many compliments on her style. Over the years, the women have celebrated family joys and sorrows.
“It’s been a two-way friendship,” Olney said.
She has a hard time picturing Sheila in retirement. “I can’t imagine her sitting home twiddling her thumbs,” Olney said.
But if Sheila ever does retire, Olney said she doesn’t know what she’ll do.
“(Maybe) hide my head in a barrel,” she said, laughing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.