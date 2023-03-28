OWOSSO — Those looking to for a glow up will have another local beautification option starting this Saturday, when Willow Spa and Co. is set to host its grand opening from 2 to 4 p.m.
The business, located at 317 Elm St., Suite 205B in the Woodard Station building, is the fulfills the dream of longtime cosmetologist Crystal Langford.
After eight years of working at the establishments of others, she’s finally able to be her own boss.
“Owning a spa is truly a dream come true,” she said. “This is something I imagined since massage therapy school 20 years ago. I truly feel like every success and failure I’ve encountered over all these years, has lead me to this exact moment.”
The spa will offer hair cuts and coloring, waxing, skin services and eyelash extensions. Customers can book services online at willowandcospa.com.
Langford bills her business as restorative.
“I love people. I want to create a welcoming space that everyone is comfortable in,” she said. “Where they become the best version of themselves. A space to rest, breathe, recharge and renew.”
“I am so beyond grateful to serve this community,” Langford added.
