OWOSSO — Those looking to for a glow up will have another local beautification option starting this Saturday, when Willow Spa and Co. is set to host its grand opening from 2 to 4 p.m.

The business, located at 317 Elm St., Suite 205B in the Woodard Station building, is the fulfills the dream of longtime cosmetologist Crystal Langford.

