OWOSSO TWP. — Owosso Charter Township Treasurer June Cudney has resigned, according to a public notice provided by Township on Friday.
According to the notice, issues with regard to discrepancies in reporting by Cudney to Shiawassee County were discussed in a meeting with the Shiawassee County Treasurer; Owosso Charter Township Supervisor, Clerk and Treasurer and attorney Lynn D. Bowne. The notice notes that Cudney resigned “as a consequence” of this, and that the Township will pursue a forensic audit to “further determine the extent of such discrepancies.”
In a phone call, Cudney provided a different reason for her resignation — she said that she fell on black ice during the winter and “shattered her ankle,” and may require further surgery on her leg.
The public notice, however, made no mention of any such injuries leading to her resignation.
Cudney had served as treasurer of Owosso Township for over 30 years.
In December 2013, the Argus-Press reported that then Township Clerk Bonnie Delaney resigned, citing conflicts with Cudney as prompting her sudden resignation. The article states that then Township Supervisor Danny Miller “did not agree with Delaney’s assessment of the situation.”
Attempts to reach the Township for further comment were not successful.
