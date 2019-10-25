OWOSSO TWP. — Officers from several law enforcement agencies took part in a search Wednesday morning for suspects who tried to break into a pole barn near the corner of Baldwin Road and M-21.
According to Shiawassee County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Cory Carson, an armed homeowner interupted the break-in. The suspects fled the scene.
Police set up a perimeter during the search, but did not immediately capture the intruders.
Carson Thursday said suspects have been identified and detectives are working the case. No other information was released.
