Assistant prosecutor fired after allegedly showing up drunk

CORUNNA — Shiawassee County Assistant Prosecutor Chris Brown was arrested on suspicion of drunken driving and possession of weapons while intoxicated and fired from his position after he allegedly arrived drunk for a jury trial Wednesday morning, according to a press release from Prosecutor Scott Koerner.
“This is a sad day for my office,” Koerner’s press release stated. “Mr. Brown was a rising star in the legal community. He is a talented and dynamic trial attorney and his presence on my staff will be missed.”
Brown had been the lead prosecutor in a criminal sexual conduct trial that began Tuesday.
He posted bond Wednesday, according to Koerner.
Brown had been scheduled to deliver closing arguments at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday in a criminal sexual conduct case. Fellow assistant prosecutor Dan Nees told Judge Matthew Stewart he had spoken to Brown by phone, and the prosecutor told him he had overslept.
Nees added on the record during Wednesday’s proceedings that Brown estimated he would arrive in court by approximately 9:45 a.m.
However, when Brown arrived at the prosecutor’s office before headng to the courthouse, he was allegedly visibly intoxicated. An official with the prosecutor’s office then called the Sheriff’s Office, which dispatched a deputy to the prosecutor’s office.
Brown submitted to a preliminary breath test (PBT) and allegedly had a blood/alcohol content of over .10.
Following the PBT, Brown was placed under arrest, before being released pending further investigation.
Since Brown worked for the Shiawassee County Prosecutor’s Office, Koerner said the incident will be referred to an outside agency due to conflicts of interest. Koerner said he will request a special prosecutor. Brown started at the prosecutor’s office in summer 2020. Including Wednesday’s trial, he was the lead on five jury trials during his employment, earning convictions in all of them.
(0) comments
