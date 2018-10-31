SHIAWASSEE COUNTY — A Democrat and a Republican are aiming for a seat on the Shiawassee Road Commission being vacated by Democrat Stephen A. Zemcik, who is not seeking a fifth six-year term on the panel.
Both candidates, Democrat Jeff Apsey and Republican Ric Crawford, are longtime residents of Caledonia Township and know something about roads. Crawford has been in the road-building business for 40 years, while Apsey worked for the Shiawassee County Road Commission 24 years.
Crawford and Apsey both believe the current road commission is doing a good job, and agree finding enough money for road projects is the commission’s perennial challenge.
“Our county road commission has done a very good job with equipment selection, employees and planning for future growth,” Crawford said. “Funding continues to be a very important factor to a successful operation.”
Apsey said: “They’re doing lots of paving, so the funding is coming in. But funding is a constant battle with roads — that’s our issue. There’s tons of stuff we can’t do now because the cost of everything is so expensive. It’s important for road commissioners to work with the state legislators and advocate to get the funding we need.”
Crawford, owner of Lennon Construction Company and longtime manager of the Shiawassee County Fair, said his experience with roads and managing people qualifies him to serve on the road commission.
“My background includes over 40 years of designing, constructing and maintaining roads,” Crawford said. “Ditching, tiling and propane-base material are all critical pieces of a good road. I have also worked beside and managed many employees over my four decades.”
Apsey said he believes the two-plus decades he was employed by the road commission, including as a utility foreman on state road trunk lines, gives him the experience it takes to be an effective road commissioner.
He also works with road commissions in Otsego and Cheboygan in his current position as staff representative for AFSME Council 25.
“I’m the person who gave up Christmas and Christmas Eve, New Year’s and New Year’s Eve, and Super Bowls plowing those roads,” Apsey said. “I know what it’s like. I’ve worked all three shifts. I have so much knowledge about roads, and I have done public relations with the sheriff’s office, EMS and central dispatch, coordinating when there were accidents on the expressway.”
Both Crawford and Apsey emphasized the importance of communication as members of the road commission.
“Communication between employees and management is crucial to a great work place and quality work performance,” Crawford said.
Apsey said: “I think it’s so important that we on the county road commission listen to what the people have to say. We have to be an advocate for them. The people want to be heard.”
