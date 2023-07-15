SHIAWASSEE TWP. — A gloomy forecast initially threatened to spoil the party, but Mother Nature, outside of a few sprinkles and general cloudiness, ultimately decided to — fittingly enough — show her sweet side Saturday, allowing the first day of the 11th annual Michigan Honey Festival at the Shiawassee County Fairgrounds to proceed largely according to plan.
Julie Holovach, vice president of the Michigan Honey Festival, called Day 1 a success.
“I think the turnout for the weather has been really quite good and people seem to be happy and having a good time. They’re purchasing from the vendors; it seems to be a good day. … We only got a few sprinkles,” she said.
Saturday’s lively commercial exchange was especially satisfactory to Holovach.
This year’s festival featured a lineup of more than 85 vendors, including four food vendors, a popcorn and kettle corn vendor (a new addition), plus plant and pottery vendors.
“We have fabulous vendors and we were completely full this year, which is huge,” Holovach said.
One part of Saturday’s festival lineup that did get axed on account of the weather was the popular “Bee Beard” exhibit.
Honeybees, it seems, are sun lovers. They get grouchy in the gloom. If Chris Persall of CAP Hobby Honey had allowed himself to get covered in bees while the skies remained overcast, he “would’ve been stung up quite a bit,” Holovach said.
Persall will be back today for Day 2 of the festival — which begins at 10 a.m. and winds down at 5 p.m. — and will give his mildly unsettling demonstration at 1 p.m. … if the sun is shining.
Other demonstrations, in which exhibitors were clad in beekeeper suits, and thus safe from weather-induced stinging, were plentiful Saturday.
One recurring demonstration throughout the day was the “Live Hive,” which allowed eventgoers to see the insides of a real honeybee colony through a screened tent.
The exhibit — which will continue with four demonstrations scheduled today — was hosted by Michigan State University’s Extension. Ana Heck, the program’s apiculture extension educator, led Saturday’s demonstrations, displaying a colony of about 10,000 bees.
“The crowd here is fantastic,” Heck said. “We have a lot of people here who are interested in bees; we have a lot of beekeepers in the audience as well and this live demo allows us to show people what we see inside a honey bee colony. We get to show the workers, the drones, the queen bee and pollen, nectar and other things inside the hive.”
Also doling out information was American Honey Queen Selena Rampolla.
The 22-year-old Tampa, Fla. native and graduate of the University of South Florida gave a presentation that taught eventgoers the three types of honeybees in a colony, how honey is made, the importance of pollination and what beekeepers actually do. She also demonstrated how to make a honey lime fruit salad.
Always a friend to honeybees, Rampolla’s interest in the helpful insects was really took flight when she took a beekeeping class after college.
Rampolla has been on a nationwide tour to educate people about the importance of honeybees since January.
“It’s like a job that I got through the American Beekeeping Federation and I was selected as a national spokesperson for the beekeeping and honey industry based on my knowledge of the industry. I travel state to state, educating people about the vital role honeybees play in pollination, as well as the amazing ways you can use honey,” Rampolla said.
Educating the populace is an important job. Many people are unaware of how important the humble honeybee is to our entire way of life, Rampolla said.
“One of the most amazing things is that 1/3 of the food we eat requires pollination, and 80% of those pollinators are honeybees, so they play a vital role in feeding society,” she said.
For today’s festival attendees, Rampolla will present (“Honey: The Sweet Story of how It’s Made) at 11 a.m.
While Holovach didn’t want to spill the beans too much, she said the festival will return the third weekend of July in 2024, with the possibility of new attractions.
“We’re working on several different thoughts, and I don’t want to say too much, but I have ideas for new things. Every year I want to expand just a little bit, at least add one or two new things every year,” she said.
