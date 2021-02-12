CORUNNA — A Clinton man pleaded guilty Wednesday in 35th Circuit Court to several felony charges stemming from an August 2020 shooting in Owosso and now faces a prison sentence.
Michael Evans, 20, pleaded guilty to two counts of assault with intent to do great bodily harm, two counts of felony firearms and one count of tampering with evidence.
In return for his plea, prosecutors dismissed numerous other felony counts and a separate misdemeanor charge of brandishing a firearm in public.
“I fired my weapon at two people with the intent to hit them and that kind of sums it up,” Evans told 35th Circuit Court Judge Matthew Stewart. “I fired it one time. I just wanted to scare them and it hit the ground. I shot the ground and hit them. It ricocheted.”
He also admitted to throwing the .22-caliber revolver into a garbage can at a store when he was about to be arrested by Owosso police.
Stewart set sentencing for 8:30 a.m. March 18.
Shiawassee County Chief Assistant Prosecutor Adam Masserang said Wednesday that sentencing guidelines indicate a minimum sentence of approximately three years, but consecutive sentencing is discretionary so the sentence could be longer.
Evans, along with Alex Letts, 20, and Spencer Ryder, 26, was charged following the incident in which three men were involved in a fight at an Owosso home.
After leaving the scene in a car, Evans fired a shot from his weapon at the ground toward three individuals. The bullet hit concrete and fragmented, peppering three people with shrapnel.
Evans and Ryder were arrested by Owosso police the day after the shooting. Letts taunted police on social media for several weeks, posting photos that indicated he knew police were looking for him, as well as photos of guns and money, before he was caught by the Michigan State Police Fugitive Recovery Team in Lansing.
Police said Letts had about 2 ounces of cocaine, heroin and a stolen gun with him when he was arrested. He also was wanted on an outstanding felony warrant from Clinton County for carrying a concealed weapon.
All three suspects have been lodged in the Shiawassee County Jail since their respective arrests while awaiting disposition of the cases.
The cases for Letts and Ryder are currently pending in circuit court.
In Shiawassee County, Evans has a prior misdemeanor conviction from 2017 for resisting/obstructing a police officer.
