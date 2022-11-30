SHIAWASSEE AREA — Created in 2012, Giving Tuesday serves as a corrective, some might say, to the conspicuous consumption of Black Friday and Cyber Monday. It is an effort which links individuals worldwide with causes to strengthen communities and encourage charitable giving.

In addition to reminding people to keep their favorite non-profits in mind as the holiday season begins in earnest, Giving Tuesday is a way for those organizations to get in front of the greatest number of people at a time of year when donors are likely to be the most generous.

