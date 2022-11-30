SHIAWASSEE AREA — Created in 2012, Giving Tuesday serves as a corrective, some might say, to the conspicuous consumption of Black Friday and Cyber Monday. It is an effort which links individuals worldwide with causes to strengthen communities and encourage charitable giving.
In addition to reminding people to keep their favorite non-profits in mind as the holiday season begins in earnest, Giving Tuesday is a way for those organizations to get in front of the greatest number of people at a time of year when donors are likely to be the most generous.
Giving Tuesday has firmly established itself in Shiawassee County. Local efforts are marshaled under the “#raiseUPshiawassee” banner, with upwards of 20 organizations participating annually. This year featured 23 organizations, which collectively raised $47,729 in funds to serve people in the area this year.
Money wasn’t the only thing given on Tuesday — labor and food were doled out as well.
Emily Marrah, a relationship specialist at United Way, said that 542 volunteer hours were put in across all the organizations which participated Tuesday.
“I thought it was a positive day. It was incredible to see the generosity of community members who really care. I implore so many people to get connected with something,” Marrah said.
Per Raise Up Shiawassee’s Facebook page, 250 families were served a total of 9,000 pounds of food in a Mobile Food Distribution hosted by the Shiawassee Family YMCA, with help from the OMS Builders Club, Owosso FFA and the Owosso Rotary Club.
Schools in the area also participated in Giving Tuesday. More than 70 students from the Owosso Middle School Builders Club and student council created “Comfort Care” kits for Giving Tuesday.
The kits include tie blankets, stuffed animals, coloring books and toothbrushes.
The OMS clubs teamed up with United Way and Raise Up Shiawassee for the annual project. The care kits will provide comfort for youth served by Voices for Children Advocacy Center and the Safe Center.
“I am impressed with the outpouring of empathetic support consistently shown by my students,” OMS teacher Christopher Bird said in an email statement.
