LENNON — Village council member Bryan Hamill has been arrested and charged with domestic assault, according to online court records.
According to 66th District Court records, Hamill, 57, was arraigned Monday afternoon on two counts of domestic violence before Magistrate Michael Herendeen. He pleaded not guilty and was released on a personal recognizance bond pending further proceedings.
As part of his bond, he is forbidden from having contact with a pair of women through at least May 29, 2022.
Public Defender Doug Corwin appeared on Hamill’s behalf during the arraignment.
Hamill is slated for a pre-trial conference before 66th District Court Judge Ward Clarkson at 9:30 a.m. Dec. 6.
Hamill was arrested by the Michigan State Police. Further specifics of the allegations are not included in the court filing, other than stating the offenses allegedly took place Nov. 28.
Court records indicate Hamill does not have any criminal record in Shiawassee County.
Hamill was elected to village council in November 2020. He received 117 votes, the lowest total among three people vying for three seats. His seat is not up for election until 2024.
