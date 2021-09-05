By SALLY YORK
Argus-Press Staff Writer
CORUNNA — Friends of the Shiawassee River members have been carrying out their mission of caring about, sharing knowledge of and enjoying the river for 25 years.
As the nonprofit group celebrates the milestone anniversary, its first full-time executive director, Kirk Riley, has hit the water paddling. Since joining the Friends June 28, Riley has hosted the group’s annual River Cleanup and River Society get-together, is planning the Friends’ annual wine tasting, and promoting Monday’s Owosso/Corunna Labor Day Bridge Walk.
On top of all that, Riley is putting together programs to educate the community about sanitary sewer overflows and address changes in the Shiawassee River.
“This is a great and exciting challenge and opportunity for me, being part of an enterprise to protect and love the river,” Riley, 60, said Wednesday from the Friends’ office, located along the river at 538 N. Shiawassee St. “It’s a chance to make a difference and to return to my first love — the outdoors and nature.”
Riley, who replaced retiring Friends Executive Director Lorraine Austin, is a Michigan native with plenty of work experience in the environment and nonprofit fields. For 12 years, he served as an environmental engineering specialist at Michigan State University, providing communities in 10 states with assessments of their pollution problems.
For the next 12 years, on assignment from MSU, Riley worked as the executive director of the nonprofit group ITEC in Lansing, which offered fun after-school STEM classes to at-risk children.
Riley, a Livonia native who resides in Haslett, has served on the Mid-Michigan Environmental Action Council. He holds a bachelor’s degree in zoology and chemistry, and a master’s in resource economics, both from MSU.
He is married to Katie Riley and has two adult sons, Nathan and Graham. In his spare time, he enjoys hiking, climbing, cross-country skiing and occasionally fishing.
When Riley heard about the search for an executive director at the Friends, he saw a way to combine his passion for the outdoors with his work experience.
“I have paddled on the Shiawassee many times,” he said. “I also love the National Wildlife Refuge in Saginaw County, where you can see 40 white pelicans with nine-foot wing spans. And I have a nonprofit and environmental background.”
The Friends board of directors were pleased to hire Riley, also recently taking on Rebecca Huska as events and communications coordinator. It’s part of a push to move the Friends from a volunteer/board-run organization toward an employee-run organization with board guidance, Riley said. Sarah Baker, the program director, rounds out the staff of three.
“We had a really qualified candidate pool, but we were impressed by the convergences of Kirk’s experiences with the sectors we’re trying to focus on, such as engaging youth. And we liked his eagerness to jump right in and his approachability,” said Nick Tereck, the Friends board president who led the hiring committee. “I thought, that is exactly the kind of person we want leading this organization.”
“I am so excited that the Friends have grown to the point where we can support a full-time executive director as well as some other talented staff,” past Friends President Tom Cook said. “Kirk brings a strong experience to the Friends that, with the support of the community, can help us accomplish more for the river.”
Stretching 110 miles, the Shiawassee River starts near Holly in Oakland County, runs through Linden and Fenton in Genesee County, winds northward to Owosso and Corunna in Shiawassee County and joins with the Bad, Flint, Tittabawassee and Cass rivers to form the Saginaw River in Saginaw County.
During the Friends’ latest river cleanup, Riley said he was thrilled to observe four bald eagles and as many blue herons — all within a half an hour. Through the Friends, he said he has found a lot of like-minded souls.
“I discovered a group of volunteers, board members and a community that loves the Shiawassee River, that sees the recreational and economic opportunities and benefits from the river,” Riley said. “The passion they have has really energized my own passion. They really live the Friends’ mission.”
Spurred by concern over a number of recent local sanitary sewer overflows, the new executive director has launched a campaign to eliminate them. On Monday, Riley requested federal American Rescue Plan dollars from the city of Owosso to educate the community on what they can do to reduce overflows — and help some fix the problem.
“When I meet with members of Friends and the people cleaning up the river, they want to know why communities are having sanitary sewer overflows and they want it to stop,” Riley said. “We need community education on this issue.”
Many local homes have sump pumps and basement floor drains which, instead of funneling storm water safely outdoors, are illegally connected to their sewer lines. The result: Stormwater is overloading the system at sewer treatment plants, contributing to sanitary sewer overflows.
Riley said he’s hoping the Friends organization — which relies on grants, donations and membership for funding — can raise $100,000 to cover the cost of changing the illicit connections at about 200 Shiawassee County houses per year. Fundraising remains a top priority.
In addition, the Friends staff is currently analyzing the results of a local survey on changes people have observed in the Shiawassee River. More than 70 percent of respondents said they had seen some change or a great deal of change in the river in their lifetimes. More than 60 percent expressed concern about the health of the river.
“We can see these changes all over the country, and we have them here, too,” Riley said. “So far, for us, that means heavier rain. Our goal is to help the community adapt to changes in the river and the watershed.”
It’s work that began in 1996, when the Friends of the Shiawassee River was founded by a group of people who wanted to continue the efforts of Owosso resident James Miner, namesake of the James Miner Riverwalk Trail. In the 1970s, Miner organized some of the first volunteer river cleanup events in Owosso. His spearheading efforts inspired a younger generation of river stewards and, eventually, the formation of the Friends, the group’s website states.
“As a teenager, I helped out in several cleanups organized by Jim Miner as well as participated in ‘Mission Impossible,’ a citywide effort by students to pick up litter,” Cook said. “I knew it would be the right thing to do to re-institute an annual cleanup, and fortunately lots of other people wanted to help out.
“When I returned to Owosso in 1994, I was saddened to learn that the organization Jim Miner had started no longer existed. Fortunately, the walkway between Owosso and Corunna persisted as a legacy to his work,” Cook continued. “I am happy to see the Friends now promoting the annual Labor Day Bridge Walk along the trail.
“Lots of people identify with the river. From the beginning of when our county was defined, our community has shared a name with the river. Jim Miner was perhaps the most energetic, committed advocate for the river in the last 50 years, but he was not the only one before or since,” Cook said.
“I am proud that the Friends have been able to pick up his legacy, and I am excited about what the Friends can accomplish in the next 25 months and 25 years.”
The Friends governing team is composed of Tereck, Vice President Lory Thayer, Secretary Betsy Hull and Treasurer Frank Livingston. Board directors are Gary Burk, Brianna Carroll, Mike Goergen, Lance Omer, Dave Richardson and Matt Van Epps.
The improper disposal of industrial and sewage waste plagued the Shiawassee River for many years until after the U.S. Clean Water Act was passed in 1972. In the 1980s, federal, state and local governments made significant investments and upgrades to municipal wastewater treatment facilities and reduced industrial pollution.
“The Shiawassee River has made amazing progress in the past few decades,” the Friends website states. “However, it’s still negatively affected by several dams and from runoff contaminated by excess sediment, fertilizer, city storm drainage, and trash.”
Despite ongoing challenges, the river is considered one of the healthiest warm-water rivers in Michigan. It boasts outstanding smallmouth bass fishing and supports varied aquatic life, including 60 species of fish.
Designated a National Water Trail in 2020, the Shiawassee River is considered a haven for those traveling by canoe and kayaks, even being ranked the seventh-best water trail in the state in a 2015 online poll by the Michigan Department of Natural Resources.
To learn more about the Friends of the Shiawassee River, call (989) 723-9062 or visit shiawasseeriver.org.
