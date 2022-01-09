CORUNNA — The Shiawassee County Health Department urges area residents to test their homes for radon by providing free radon test kits during January — Radon Action Month.
Joining with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and the Michigan Department of Environment Quality (MDEQ), the Health Department is observing Radon Action Month, an annual event representing a national effort to encourage Americans to test their home for radon, and, as necessary, take action to reduce exposure to elevated levels.
Radon is a colorless, odorless, tasteless radioactive gas that occurs naturally in soil and rock. It moves upward through the soil and enters buildings through cracks and openings in the foundation, including floor/wall joints, sump openings, and crawl spaces.
Exposure to radon increases the risk of developing lung cancer.
According to the EPA, radon is the second-leading cause of lung cancer in the United States and is responsible for approximately 20,000 deaths nationally each year.
A statewide survey indicates elevated levels of radon are expected in one out of eight homes in Michigan. In some counties, as many as 45% of homes could have radon test levels above EPA recommended action guidelines of four (4) picocuries per liter of air.
Many of the homes in Shiawassee County may have elevated levels of radon.
Less than 2% of homes in Shiawassee County have been tested for radon. Of those houses that have been tested, many have been found to have elevated radon levels that required mitigation.
Testing is easy and inexpensive. Kits are available year around from the health department for $5. However, during Radon Action Month, kits are available at no charge. Kits can be obtained at the Shiawassee County Health Department, 201 N. Shiawassee St., 3rd floor of the Surbeck Building.
Health department offices is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Information is also available by calling the MDEQ toll-free information line at (800) 723-6642.
