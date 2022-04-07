The Argus-Press
CORUNNA — A Swartz Creek woman charged with two felony counts of killing/torturing two dogs has been ordered to undergo a competency examination at the Center for Forensic Psychiatry, according to court records.
Jordan Hoisington, 26, was charged by prosecutors in March with the two felony charges after a renter had discovered two dead dogs in the upstairs portion of a residence they were renting from Hoisington.
Investigators have said it appears the dogs were deceased since approximately summer 2021, and one dog had apparently partially eaten the other before it died.
The renter, who is a relative of Hoisington, said her roommate used bolt cutters to remove a lock that secured the upstairs of the property she was renting, and discovered the dogs’ bodies before reporting the situation to the Shiawassee County Sheriff’s Office.
Hoisington is currently free on a $7,500 bond, according to court records. As part of her bond, Hoisington is not allowed to “tend, care for or possess any pets or animals.”
No further court dates have yet been scheduled in the case.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.