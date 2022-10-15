OWOSSO — Bruce Lee Cook, President of the Board of Directors for Owosso’s Cook Family Foundation, passed away at the age of 93 at Memorial Healthcare on Friday, per representatives from Nelson-House Funeral Home.

Cook was the guiding force of the charitable foundation his father, Donald Cook, created for over 40 years.

