OWOSSO — Bruce Lee Cook, President of the Board of Directors for Owosso’s Cook Family Foundation, passed away at the age of 93 at Memorial Healthcare on Friday, per representatives from Nelson-House Funeral Home.
Cook was the guiding force of the charitable foundation his father, Donald Cook, created for over 40 years.
The foundation is perhaps best known for its annual scholarships to area students looking to attend the University of Michigan, which Cook himself attended starting in 1946, but also gave prodigious sums to many other local projects in organizations.
Data from 2020 showed that the organization had donated $3.3 million over the previous five years.
That same year Bruce Cook sat down for a short video on his legacy, currently hosted on the Cook Family Foundation website. In it, he sketched out the reasons for his philanthropy and why he focused it on the Shiawassee County area
“Certainly, those of us that have been fortunate in life, and I have been very fortunate, in many respects, … first lesson you should learn from that is to give back,” said Cook.
“Bloom where you’re planted. All of us have circumstances in our life that we can’t control … and I think it’s important to say that ‘we’re going to make the best of this.’”
Cook also outlined some of his formative life experiences, including time spent in youth camps, where he learned the joys of community; his time at the University of Michigan, where those lessons were reinforced; his years in the Navy, where he learned valuable lessons in leadership; his marriage to wife Jacqueline; and his years in the building business.
Jerry May the Vice President for Development Emeritus at the University of Michigan, praised Cook as “A guy that was really committed to giving people a great education and helping people overcome some of [their] disadvantages.
“This is a person who sets and example in philanthropy. … He’s taught us philanthropy for four decades. That’s a phenomenal gift,” May said.
Cook’s son, Thomas, the Family Foundation’s current Executive Director, shared the news of his father’s passing on Facebook Saturday, eliciting many supportive comments.
Commenter Lisa Ivey, of Perry, characterized Bruce Cook as a “wonderful man that did so much for our youth,” noting that her children were “blessed with scholarships through the Cook Foundation.”
Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 21 at Christ Episcopal Church with the Rev. Paul Brunell officiating. Burial will follow at Oak Hill Cemetery with military honors.
The family will receive friends at Nelson-House Funeral Home on Thursday from 2 to 4 p.m. and again from 6 to 8 p.m. A Celebration of Life honoring Bruce Cook will be held 2 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 30th at the Owosso High School Performing Arts Center.
