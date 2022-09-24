OAKLEY — The Mid-Michigan Old Gas Tractor Association held its first Rural Living Education Day for elementary students since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We put on a large tractor show in August for the public — this is kind of a condensed version of that for fourth-grade students,” said Delores Koski, a chairwoman of the organization’s Education Day Committee.
Apart from transportation costs, participating schools do not pay anything for the experience, and attendees receive a free lunch. The MMOGTA receives donations from businesses to cover costs.
Koskis believes was the 14th MMOGTA Rural Living Education Day, which has seen steady growth.
“They had about 100 kids the first year,” Koski said. “By the second year I think we were up to 300, and then we jumped to 500 and now we’re over 600 today.”
The schools that are invited to partake each year are Chesaning, Durand, Merrill, Millington, Owosso and St. Charles Public Schools, and Immanuel Baptist School in Corunna.
Friday’s event included 22 different attractions — three of which were making their Education Day debut. Each showcases a different aspect of rural life in days gone by.
One of the new exhibits is the Oakley Train Depot.
Bruce Kuffer, a retired professional engineer and consultant, was stationed at the depot to talk to the students. Kuffer is also a spokesman for the Steam Railroading Institute, which is famous for its North Pole Express on which Kuffer acts as conductor.
The exhibit “would be a typical example of what a small train depot would look like back in the day,” Kuffer said. “There were train depots like this spotted in almost every little village you went to if they had a railroad track.”
Another new learning station was an antique laundry demonstration, where students got a hands-on learning experience of how clothes were laundered in pre-electric appliances days. There was also an old-time kitchen display where students could see and touch kitchen and household items from the 1920-40s.
Some of the these items belonged to Ileen Schlicher, who explained to the kids what the items were used for.
“We thought the kids would enjoy seeing what it took for a woman to cook a meal (during those times),” Schlicher said.
Other activities included driving an antique tractor while accompanied by an adult; an antique sorghum press with molasses cookie sampling; a blacksmith station and much more.
Heather Page, a fourth-grade teacher at Robert Kerr Elementary in Durand, said the school continues to come back because the children are engaged and really enjoy the activities. She added that she feels the event staff are very helpful and knowledgeable; they love to answer questions and they give a lot of great information about each station.
Brayden Harrison, a fourth-grade Owosso student, gave an enthusiastic review of Rural Living Education Day.
“I think today was really fun and I kind of want to do it again,” Harrison said.
Predictably, his favorite part of the day was the tractor piloting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.