CORUNNA — Felony jury trials are scheduled to resume at the end of the month in Shiawassee County after lengthy COVID-related delays, according to 35th Circuit Court Judge Matthew Stewart.
“I want the citizens of Shiawassee County to know that the safety of jurors is our No. 1 priority,” Stewart said Thursday morning.
The first jury selections will take place at McCurdy Park’s Community Center in Corunna June 29 and July 20, Stewart said. On each date, two juries will be selected for trials scheduled for June 30, July 7, July 21 and July 27.
Directives from the state still require people at court proceedings to wear masks and social distance.
During the COVID-19 shutdowns, jury trials were paused for approximately six months in Shiawassee County.
Four trials took place in late summer and fall 2020 when COVID numbers went down, but trials were again paused when numbers spiked.
Except for trials, all other court hearings have proceeded, with Zoom technology being used extensively to allow public access, and court staff and attorneys have practiced social distancing and wearing masks.
