PFCU announces donation to Homeless Angels

LANSING — Employees at Portland Federal Credit Union recently provided a $4,234 donation to Homeless Angels.
PFCU employees put together a program to collect weekly donations in exchange for a casual dress Friday, or jeans day Friday. With more than 90 percent participation from the staff of more than 180, workers pooled together quarterly donations.
Each quarter, the staff votes on various local community groups or organizations to support and Homeless Angels was selected for the second-quarter donation.
The check presentation to the Homeless Angels took place Wednesday at PFCU’s Lansing office, 644 Migaldi Lane.
Homeless Angels’ mission is to rebuild and restore faith in humanity through innovative ideas, programs, and events to create real change for people that are homeless or at risk of homelessness.
PFCU has branches in Owosso and Durand.
