CALEDONIA TWP. — While it may be true that “we all scream for ice cream,” not everyone can remember their first taste of that dairy delight.
Jackie and Todd Rasmussen can, and the couple is hopeful that their soon-to-open Chill’n Parrot Ice Cream Shoppe — at 2250 E. Main St. — can be a site of similar joy for Shiawassee County residents (and visitors) of all ages.
Chill’n Parrot promises a family-oriented atmosphere and “super-premium” ice cream, which the Rassmussens hope will help set them apart from the rest of the frozen flavor flock.
Of course, it will be easy to pick Chill’n Parrot out of any lineup at a glance, thanks to the shop’s distinctive digs.
The Rassmussens are operating out of a brick fronted former residence, constructed circa 1919.
According to the Rassmussens, the building had been vacant for “three or four” years when Jackie Rassmussen spotted it in 2017 and saw the perfect home for what would become Chill’n Parrot.
“It made for a perfect ice cream shop,” Todd Rasmussen said. “She’s a girl with a vision.”
Of course, part of this vision included a number of choice renovations, including the addition of a wide front porch offering an excellent spot to sit back and relax with the cup or cone of one’s choosing.
The Chill’n Parrot’s unique premises seems likely to earn it at least one enthusiastic out-of-town visitor.
In a Sunday post on the shop’s newly-created Facebook page, showing off some of the exterior changes to their building, a Josh Scott, currently residing in Traverse City, noted enthusiastically that his grandmother formerly ran a bakery called “Aunt Millie’s Fudge and Truffles,” at the address.
“Our family looks forward to visiting and continuing the memories!” Scott wrote.
The Rassmussens’ family is fully invested in Chill’n Parrot.
The couple’s daughter Stephanie has been handling the aforementioned Facebook page, and their son, Zachary, is in charge of the website and menu. Jackie’s sister Jill is also on board.
Once it officially opens on Sunday, (i.e. Father’s Day), the shop will offer 21 flavors of ice cream from noon to 9 p.m.
Standards like vanilla, chocolate and strawberry will always be on offer. More exotic flavors will come in and out on a rotating basis.
And what flavors they are! The website of the Madison, Wisconsin-based Chocolate Shoppe Ice Cream Co., from which the Rassmussens are sourcing their treats, lists among its offerings such fun names as Exhausted Parent (bourbon-spiked espresso ice cream swirled with bittersweet chocolate chunks) and Fat Elvis (sweet banana ice cream “all shook up” with a salty peanut butter ripple and rich chocolate chips).
“For the best wine, you go to France,” Todd Rasmussen said. “For the best ice cream, you go to Wisconsin.”
Fans of common holiday offerings will have the likes of pumpkin, salted caramel apple and eggnog to look forward to.
The shop will also offer dairy-free and vegan selections, a personal concern for the couple, as they have family members who fall into both those camps.
“I wanted the (ice cream) experience for everyone who comes here,” Jackie Rassmussen said.
There will always be at least one flavor of the popular Dole Whip on hand, which can be blended into a twist and even dipped into a flavoring that hardens into a crunchy shell.
The Rassmussens are thankful for all the help they’ve gotten, including from Shiawassee County Health Department and Corunna city staff.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.