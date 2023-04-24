Corunna Public Schools honors top teacher, employee of 2023

CORUNNA — Earlier this month, Corunna Public Schools honored its Teacher and Employee of the Year for the 2023.
TEACHER OF THE YEAR
Robb Dettman nabbed Teacher of the Year honors.
Dettman is in his 23rd year with the district. He currently teaches math at Corunna High School, but the 53-year-old Pulaski, Wisc. native has worn many hats at Corunna through the years. He previously served as CHS assistant principal/athletic director, math and science teacher at Corunna Middle School and as CMS principal. Additionally, he has served as a football, basketball and track coach at various points. His wife, Ingrid, is the current principal at Corunna Middle.
Dettman’s father was his chief inspiration for pursuing a career in education.
“I grew up watching him and I saw the life he enjoyed with his students and his athletes,” Dettman said.
“Even as a young person I saw how he was able to impact lives in a positive and meaningful way. For a while, I thought I would work in the science field for a big chemical or pharmaceutical company, but when it came time to actually begin a career and choose the life I wanted to live, it became obvious that teaching and coaching young people was where I needed to be. It turned out to be a wise decision.”
Dettman’s own accomplishments include serving as valedictorian of his high school class and earning all-state honors in football, plus academic all-state in basketball and baseball. At Michigan Tech, he played football and graduated summa cum laude with a bachelor of science degree chemistry with teaching minors in physics. He completed his master’s degree at Central Michigan University’s School of Principalship with a 4.0 GPA.
Even after 23 years, Dettman remains committed to molding young minds.
“I believe as teachers, we do what we do because we want what is best for our students,” Dettman said. “When you get to play a part in the development of students and you get to share in the success that comes from their hard work, that is what motivates you and keeps you going.”
Still, teaching isn’t without its challenges.
“I will be the first to admit that education is a difficult field to work in because we try to make things better for every student who walks through our doors and there is no ‘one-size-fits-all’ method to make things easy or to guarantee success,” he said. “But the people at Corunna Public Schools are a family and I will always remember how our family worked together to try to do what is best for all students.”
Wanting to improve your life is a large part of Dettman’s passion for education.
“I have always believed that no matter what is going on in your life, there are steps you can take to make it better,” he said. “You just have to believe that it is possible and then be willing to put the work in. My passion for education comes from sharing that message with students who might not know or believe it yet. But with help and support from the adults in a school, many of them are taking steps to make their life better and their lives are forever changed in a positive way. I love being a part of that process.”
When not in school, Dettman’s hobbies include golfing, biking, walking, watching sports and spending as much time as he can with his family. He has three daughters — Alexa, 22, is working on a master’s degree at Grand Valley State University; Mikayla, 20, is pursuing a bachelor’s degree at Oakland University and Lizzie, 14, a CHS ninth-grader.
EMPLOYEE OF THE YEAR
Jennifer Andrejack has been with Corunna Public Schools for 11 years. Before joining CPS, she worked for Generations Managment in Traverse City, where she worked in the oil and gas insdustry and in commercial real estate.
She holds bachelor’s degress in finance and economics and a minor in psychology from Lake Superior State University.
During her tenure with Corunna, Andrejack has been a paraprofessional at Elsa Meyer Elementary, a paraprofessional at Nellie Reed and a care room supervisor and paraprofessional at CMS. She is currently the CMS office manager.
Andrejack’s path to Corunna Public Schools followed her children’s
“When I had my boys (2020 CHS grad Garret and CHS junior Braden) I decided to leave my job and become a stay-at-home mom,” Andrejack said. “When I rejoined the workforce, I wanted to work where I could be as involved as possible with my boys, and working in the schools has given me the best of both worlds. I am on my children’s schedule and have met a lot of people who I cross paths within the community.”
Andrejack declared herself unequal to Employee of the Year honors.
“I feel so undeserving of this award,” she said. “There are so many deserving people in the Corunna school district, but I feel humbled and honored to be recognized. We as a district are so blessed to be part of the Corunna family. It is a place where people care and support each other. I am so happy we made the decision to move to Corunna in 2000.”
Deserving of special notice or not, Andrejack feels gratified to be a part of the educational ecosystem.
“It takes a village to raise kids today,” she said. “I want to be part of that village to give our students every advantage they can have to thrive in society.
“I want to have a positive impact on everyone I come in contact with,” she said. “I hope people find that I am trustworthy, hardworking, and truly care. I hope I can make a person’s day better, one day at a time.”
