OWOSSO TWP. — The Shiawassee Youth Advisory Council is hosting a meet-and-greet bonfire, seeking to welcome new members.
The event is set for 4 p.m. Sunday at DeVries Nature Conservancy. YAC is a youth philanthropy organization with members ages 12–21 who live or attend school in Shiawassee County, or in Chesaning or the Ovid-Elsie area.
Members meet monthly to plan volunteer events throughout the community, gain leadership skills, network with other students and organizations and learn about the grant-making process. It’s an opportunity for youth to make funding decisions that impact the world around them in meaningful ways.
For more information, visit shiacf.org/youth-advisory-council/ or contact YAC Advisor Lora Phelps at lora@shiacf.org or (989) 725-1093.
