OWOSSO — Capital Area Community Services has received CARES Act funds for Shiawassee County Residents.
Funds will be used to provide aid to people with incomes at or below 200 percent of the Federal Poverty Guidelines: One person — $2,147 per month; two people — $2,903; three people — $3,660; four people — $4,417; and five people — $5,173. Each additional family member increases the monthly income limit $757.
The program is for homeowners and renters who live within Shiawassee County. Eligible arrears must be incurred after March 1, 2020.
Homeowners should contact CACS, 1845 Corunna Ave., at (989) 723-3115 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Renters must access the online portal for the COVID Emergency Rental Assistance (CERA) funds first at ceraapp.michigan.gov.
