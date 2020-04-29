CORUNNA — The resentencing hearing for John Espie, the man convicted as a juvenile for the murder of transport officer Nathan Nover in 1999, has been pushed back to December, according to online circuit court records.
Espie had been scheduled to be resentenced Monday by 35th Circuit Court Judge Matthew Stewart.
Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, however, all in-person hearings have been postponed. Most circuit court proceedings, including plea and sentencing hearings, have been conducted for several weeks via the Zoom app.
Espie was sentenced in 1999 to life in prison without parole for the murder.
However, since Espie was 16 at the time, his sentence of life without parole must be re-examined in 35th Circuit Court.
In 2016, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that sentencing juveniles to life without parole represented cruel and unusual punishment under the Eighth Amendment of the Constitution, and ordered those judgments reexamined.
The Michigan Attorney General’s Office, which is handling the case because of jurisdictional issues, has said previously it does not intend to contest changing Espie’s sentence from life to a term of at least 40 years.
Nover’s family has started a change.org petition online to keep Espie incarcerated for the rest of his life, and is requesting a “Miller hearing” — named for the Supreme Court decision — at which victims can voice their support or opposition to a sentencing change.
So far, over 2,000 people have signed the petition.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.