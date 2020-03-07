Probationer who committed CSC will spend minimum of 13 years behind bars

CORUNNA — An Owosso man who violated probation on prior charges by committing a sex crime was sentenced to at least 13 years — and possibly up to 25 years — in prison Friday morning in 35th Circuit Court.
Zachary Smith, 25, was already on probation for 2018 felony convictions on two counts of assault with intent to do great bodily harm, one count of resisting/obstructing a police officer and one count of malicious destruction of personal property ($200 to $1,000) when he committed the new crime.
Smith had served a year in jail for the initial offenses and was a participant in the county’s Mental Health Court, according to court records.
However, Smith was charged with one felony count of third-degree CSC (victim 13-15) in November 2019. He was arraigned on the charge Nov. 26, 2019 by 66th District Court Judge Terrance Dignan; he pleaded not guilty. Since he was already on probation, Smith has been lodged in the Shiawassee County Jail since that time for a probation violation.
Friday, Smith received three years, two months to 10 years in prison for the probation violation. He received credit for 531 days served, and his probation was terminated.
Then, on the CSC-3 charge, Stewart sentenced Smith to 10 to 15 years, with 106 days credited. Smith also must register as a sex offender upon his release for the remainder of his life, and pay court fines and costs.
Since Smith was on probation, he will have to complete the three year, two month to 10-year term before he begins serving the 10- to 15-year sentence on the CSC-3 conviction. He will serve a minimum of 13 years, two months in prison (minus time he is credited with serving) before he is potentially eligible for parole.
Defense attorney Doug Corwin asked the court to keep sentencing within guidelines, and stated Smith had a job waiting when he completes his sentence.
Prosecutor Deana Finnegan, however, urged the court to impose as long a sentence as it could, noting Shiawassee County’s treatment court staff put in extensive work for its participants, and Smith had committed the CSC-3 while taking part in a treatment court.
“This is difficult for me,” Finnegan said. “At one time, Mr. Smith was part of one of our specialty programs. We got to know and like him. And then he does this. It’s one of the most horrendous things anyone could ever do to a child. A 13-year-old (victim).”
The Argus-Press does not typically identify victims of sexual assault.
Smith apologized to the court staff, Stewart and his family before being sentenced.
“I’m not a predator,” Smith said. “I’m a bad thinker. To put it in better words, I make poor decisions and it’s time to face the consequences for them. I hope you never have to hear from me again.”
“I hope so too, Mr. Smith,” Stewart replied. “For a moment of selfish sexual gratification, you have caused this child a lifetime of pain. She will carry this with her for the rest of her life. You have affected people who don’t even exist yet. You’ve affected her future relationships. If she has children, you affected her relationship with those children. That cannot be undone.”
