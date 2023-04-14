The Argus-Press
OWOSSO — Animal lovers in need of a good cause this weekend, look sharp.
The Shiawassee Humane Society is holding its annual “Tails and Treats” party from 6:30-9:30 p.m. today at the Knights of Columbus Hall, 1259 E. M-21. A limited number of tickets will be available at the door.
SHS executive director Holly Guild said the event is the society’s biggest fundraiser of the year.
“There are many animal lovers in Shiawassee County who come every year,” Guild continued, “and we are thankful for everyone’s support.”
Those lucky enough to make it will enjoy the atmosphere of a 1920s speakeasy. Peruse the silent auction tables, with choice goodies donated by local individuals and merchants, and get wrapped up in the hilarious “tail” of The Great Catsby and his sidekick Hot Diggity Dog.
The entertainment is on theme, of course — F. Scott Fitzgerald’s The Great Gatsby was published in 1925, and the expression “Hot Diggity Dog!” was popularized by actor/singer Al Jolson in 1929.
One leg of the fundraiser is a charitable auction, with plenty of big ticket items. One package likely to be hotly contested is the “Patio Party,” which includes a propane grill, a patio heater and a cooler stocked with beverages, all donated by the Owosso Home Depot.
Other choice items up for bid include a week’s stay for four people in a junior suite in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, “tons of adorable” home décor, and a bonfire and picnic party for 30 at Peacock Road Family Farm in Laingsburg.
Guild said many other area businesses have donated gift certificates, gift baskets and other tempting items. The evening will also include a live auction, dinner and beverages.
For more information, please call the SHS at (989) 723-4262.
