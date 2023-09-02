Team Effort: Volunteers led charge to keep Clinton-Ionia-Shiawassee Trail clear after storm rolled through

SHIAWASSEE AREA — When Barry Culham first assessed the damage from last week’s severe weather system — which left five people dead and spawned seven confirmed tornadoes in Michigan — he thought the Fred Meijer Clinton-Ionia-Shiawassee Trail had been largely spared.
Looking around the St. Johns and Ovid areas, he didn’t see too much cleanup work to be done.
When he crossed over into Shiawassee County on M-21 and saw damage Owosso Township had sustained from the Aug. 24 storm system, however, he realized the popular recreational rail trail he oversees was worse off than he originally believed.
Culham, CIS Trail manager, soon saw things were particularly bad near Baldwin and Sherman roads in Owosso Township, and near the village of Muir in Ionia County. Parts of the trail were completely impassable.
A week later, thanks to the hard work of Culham and a handful of volunteers he coordinated, the trail is open to all traffic once again.
Culham said he and the volunteers — mostly CIS Trail board members — used chainsaws to clear close to 100 trees blocking portions of the trail over nearly five days.
“It was tree after tree,” Culham said Friday. “A lot of people work hard to maintain (the trail) and keep it clean, so it was quite an accomplishment to clear it.”
The CIS Trail is a 41.3-mile trail covering real-estate, as the name implies, in Clinton, Ionia and Shiawassee counties. It is part of the larger Midwest Regional Rail-Trail Network, which spans 125 miles across Mid-Michigan. The trail was formerly owned by the Central Michigan Railroad before it was purchased in 2007 by the Michigan Department of Transportation and the Michigan Department of Natural Resources. The trail consists of crushed limestone and paved asphalt segments, and is open for any non-motorized traffic. It is especially prized by bicyclists.
Culham said a walnut tree continues to hang low over the trail near Sherman and Baldwin roads in Owosso Township, and it will require professional assistance to remove. He said there is no timetable for this, but people can maneuver under the tree on the trail.
Initially, Culham said the area was going to remain closed due to numerous trees blocking the trail, but he said a DNR crew was conveniently in the area clearing trees and was able to clear most of the blockage.
Culham, who resides in Perry, said he’s been working with multi-use trails, including the CIS Trail, since 1998. He founded Lansing-based Michigan Trails and Greenways Alliance in 2005, which describes itself as a “statewide voice for nonmotorized trail users — connecting people to and through trails.”
“It means a lot to me. I’ve worked with multi-use trails for 18 years. We have a lot of people riding cross-country, and they use our trail. Quite important to me that it’s kept clean,” he said. “I’d like to thank the Fred Meijer Foundation; they give us the necessary financial means to maintain the trail.”
