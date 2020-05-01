CORUNNA — An Owosso woman pleaded guilty Thursday morning via video in 35th Circuit Court to stealing a jar of coins from a resident’s room while she worked at The Lodges of Durand Senior Care Center.
Asia Hicks, 25, pleaded guilty to a reduced high court misdemeanor charge of attempted larceny in a building. She had been charged with a felony larceny ($200-$1,000), but as a result of a plea agreement with the Shiawassee County Prosecutor’s Office, she agreed to plead guilty to the lesser misdemeanor.
Sentencing guidelines indicate a possible one-year term of incarceration, though the court is not obligated to stay within that range.
Hicks admitted to taking a jar out of a resident’s room on Dec. 28, 2019, when questioned by Durand police.
“I seen a jar of coins. I made a stupid decision and I took the jar of coins. I wrapped it in a sweatshirt and took it out to my car,” Hicks said, and added she later signed a statement admitting guilt when questioned by police. The coins were mostly collectibles, and ended up being returned to the resident at The Lodges.
“So the owner got the coins back?” Judge Matthew Stewart asked. “I’m glad that the property was returned to the victim. I’m told they had significant sentimental value. That’s good.”
Stewart accepted Hicks’ plea, and set sentencing for 8:30 a.m. June 5.
According to court records, a warrant was issued for Hicks’ arrest Feb. 5. She was arrested Feb. 18. Court records indicate she posted a $2,000 bond at that time.
Hicks was arraigned in 66th District Court Feb. 25 before Judge Ward Clarkson; she pleaded not guilty, and has been free on bond since.
Her case was bound over to circuit court March 4.
