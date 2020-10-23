OWOSSO — The Memorial Healthcare Auxiliary is conducting an online sale of Dave’s Coffee Cakes, Nov. 1-15.
Coffee cakes are $16 each. They are 10 inches in diameter and serve 12 people.
To order, visit the Memorial Healthcare Foundation website at memorialhealthcare.org/foundation/special-events/ for an order form or text “coffeecake” to 243-725 or visit bidpal.net/coffeecake.
Pickup date is from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 20 at the Memorial Medical Arts Building, 721 Shiawassee St. Enter from the first entrance off King Street. Call or text when you arrive to (989) 627-6048 and your order will be brought to the vehicle.
For additional information, call (989) 729-4626 or email MHCauxiliary@gmail.com.
