WASHINGTON, D.C. — Congressman John Moolenaar will once again serve on the House Committee on Appropriations this term.
The committee is responsible for writing the bills that formally set the funding levels for departments, agencies, and programs in the federal budget.
As a member of the committee Mooelnaar, R-Midland, will serve on the Agriculture, Rural Development, Food and Drug Administration, and Related Agencies subcommittee for a second term, and on the Labor, Health and Human Services, Education and Related Agencies subcommittee for a third term.
The subcommittees have oversight over the Department of Agriculture, including its Office of Rural Development, as well as the Department of Health and Human Services, the Department of Labor, and the Department of Education.
“As Michigan’s senior member of the Appropriations Committee, I am grateful for the opportunity to advocate for our state’s most important priorities including rural development, funding new infrastructure, supporting our farmers, protecting the Great Lakes, and advancing research for cures to cancer and Alzheimer’s,” Moolenaar said in a press release. “These priorities support our rural communities, create jobs, and help Michiganders of every generation build a better future for our state.”
Moolenaar represents the Fourth Congressional District, which includes Shiawassee County.
Wayne
County
prosecutor dismissing 1,700 virus tickets
DETROIT (AP) — Wayne County prosecutor Kym Worthy is dismissing more than 1,700 tickets that were issued for violating Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s coronavirus restrictions.
The cases were filed before the Michigan Supreme Court in October said Whitmer’s emergency orders were made under a law that was unconstitutional, Worthy said Monday.
Most cases — 1,632 — were misdemeanors filed in Detroit and still pending when Worthy made the announcement. Detroit police were aggressive in writing tickets for large gatherings or violations of other orders that were aimed at reducing the spread of the virus.
Conviction overturned in death of Detroit child who drowned
DETROIT (AP) — The Michigan appeals court overturned the involuntary manslaughter conviction of a Detroit woman who has already served a prison sentence for the death of a child who fell through a hole and drowned.
The court said Tonya Peterson’s rights were violated because a Wayne County judge gave a wrong jury instruction.
In 2018, an 11-month-old child fell through a hole in the floor of Peterson’s house and drowned in a flooded basement. Seven children were living there, but no adults were present at the time, the court noted.
Peterson didn’t charge rent nor have a business relationship with Dasiah Jordan, whose child died, the appeals court said.
Judge Wanda Evans “erroneously instructed the jury that (Peterson) had a legal duty ‘to provide a safe environment’ to the victim,” the court said Thursday.
“Although the conditions within defendant’s home were undeniably dangerous, defendant did not owe the victim … a common-law duty of affirmative care to make the home safe,” the court said.
Peterson, 31, served 17 months in prison before she was released on parole in September.
Jordan, 29, pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter and was sentenced to a year in jail.
